Thus far in 2019, we've been smooth sailing through the planets. It's been a beautiful two months of clear communication across the board. And that can possibly be astrologically attributed to Mercury's forward motion. But we all know too well that Mercury goes retrograde. And it's bound to happen soon. So when is the first Mercury retrograde of 2019? Just, so, you know, it doesn't sneak up on us.

Thankfully, us Earthlings will only have to deal with Mercury's retrograde three times in 2019. Mercury can turn retrograde up to four times in any given year, so 2019 is sparing us a period of e-mail blunders and frazzled travel plans. And considering the events that have transpired in Mercury retrogrades past, I will take as few retrograde periods as possible! Please, and thank you.

When, then, is Mercury going to do its thing and ignite chaos in our interactive lives? Mark the following dates on your calendar. Mercury retrograde 2019 will happen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 28, Jul. 7 to Aug. 2, and Oct. 31 to Nov. 20, according to the Farmer's Almanac. In other words, the first one is coming up soon.

Don't worry. It's not anything we haven't ever experienced before. All your digital correspondences have survived 100 percent of the Mercury retrogrades that they've been through. Just be aware of the incoming retrogrades, and avoid dreading them.

What is it exactly about a retrograde Mercury that has everyone exasperated? Mercury is the planet of communication and when it retrogrades, ways in which we engage with each other may slow down or face obstacles. If there are last minute changes to your travel plans, like a car rental being cancelled by the company or if you accidentally replied all to the company e-mail, one might suspect that Mercury was in retrograde.

Astrology queen Susan Miller explained on her website, "this phenomenon is one of the few that affects everyone in a fairly uniform way, and its effects are always obvious." But it's not a transit that you should stay home and hide under your covers during. Instead, Miller continued, "Once you begin to pay attention to how events in your life change during these phases, you will soon see how important it is to take note of them." We can, in a way, take control of Mercury retrograde by keeping an eye on it. Knowing when the planet will turn retrograde allows us to better avoid the usual blunders.

During Mercury retrograde it's wise to double check your e-mail responses. Check in with your reservations to confirm them before taking off for that trip overseas. Keep your computer systems up to date before entering into a retrograde period. This is basic survival for the seasoned retrograde soul. We've all had our lives shaken up by Mercury's backspin through the sky.

Thankfully we'll only have to deal with Mercury turning retrograde three times this year, and only for three weeks at a time. Some planets retrograde for months. Months! Rest assured knowing that we've gotten through these retrogrades, together, and will continue to do so. Now, the next time someone asks you if Mercury is in retrograde you'll be able to inform them.