As one of the PlayStation’s leading titles, fans of The Last Of Us have eagerly been awaiting a follow-up to the 2013 survival horror. Initially set for release this month, the game’s sequel was unfortunately pushed back so that developer Naughty Dog could spend more time polishing it up. So when is The Last Of Us Part II out in the UK, and will it be worth the wait?

Last October, game director Neil Druckmann revealed that the sequel’s revised release date would be May 29, 2020. “At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team,” Druckmann wrote at the time, via the PlayStation Blog.

“We hope you understand that this additional time ensures that The Last Of Us Part II lives up o our collective ambition as well as our commitment to the highest level of quality,” he continued. “We know the extra few months will add to what may already be an excruciating wait for all of us. We are grateful for your patience and continued support. Come next May, you will finally rejoin Ellie in The Last Of Us Part II.”

PlayStation on YouTube

In the gap between the game’s initial release and it’s follow up, players have been able to continue the story through downloadable content, including The Last of Us: Left Behind in 2014, which followed protagonist Ellie and her best friend Riley a few months before the events of the main game.

While not a lot has been revealed on what Part II will entail, it’s clear from the initial trailer that a now grown-up Ellie has vengeance on her mind. “I’m gonna find, and I’m gonna kill, every last one of them.”

Those attending PAX East later this month will be the first to experience the game, which has already been described by Anthony Newman, one of the co-directors of Part II, as the game that will "redefine triple-a" titles, as he tweeted on Valentine's Day. 'Triple-A' games are essentially the blockbusters of the gaming world.

It's definitely time to start getting hyped, especially with the copious amount of pre-order bundles ready and waiting for you to choose from.