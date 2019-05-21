Most beauty fans will already be avid followers of revolutionary skincare brand The Ordinary. The brand, which launched in order to give everyone access to high-quality skincare no matter what their budget, is known for its active serums for under £10 and its cheap-as-chips foundation. But one thing that was always missing from the range was a face mask — until now. So when is The Ordinary's face mask out, and what do we need to know about it?

Well, the Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is just what you've been waiting for if you suffer from acne-prone skin, or have a 'pore problem,' much as I do. It uses salicylic acid, combined with mud and clay, to deeply clean and exfoliate the skin, and target problem areas. As well as cleaning out pores and addressing breakout areas with its three powerful ingredients (salicylic acid, mud, and clay) it also works to balance uneven skin tones and textures. Clever, huh?

This is what the brand has to say about the new mask : "Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is formulated to target lackluster tone and textural irregularities. The formula, infused with charcoal and clays, aims to enhance the appearance of smoothness and clarity, leaving the skin feeling refreshed."

Explaining the science behind it, they continue:

"The structure of salicylic acid facilitates its lipophilicity and miscibility with the lipids located on the surface of the skin. It is a suitable ingredient for targeting the removal of dead skin cells on the surface of oily and blemish-prone skin, with the purpose of revealing more radiant skin beneath. Charcoal and clays are ingredients renowned for their deep cleansing abilities due to their porosity and large surface area available for adsorption. They aid the removal of facial impurities that would otherwise remain on the skin surface and clog pores."

You may be wondering why the words The Ordinary and Salicylic Acid combined sound so familiar, and that is because the brand does already have a formula using the spot-fighting ingredient, but it's a leave-on product rather than a wash-off mask. The Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is designed to apply to spots and breakouts and leave on to reduce the size and inflammation.

While this new mask sounds amazing (and, true to The Ordinary's style, it's only £9.90), there are two things to bear in mind. The first is that this mask is not suitable for super sensitive or peeling skin. Due to its high concentration of clarifying ingredients, this one is best left to those of us with normal, combination, or oily skin types.

Second, it contains a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which increases the skin's sensitivity to the sun. For this reason, after use, you should always wear a high SPF on your face to ensure you are ultra-protected from the sun's damaging rays.

If you're super excited for the brand's new addition, you won't have to wait long. The Salicylic Acid 2% Masque will be available online at Deciem's store from 29 May 2019.

Dreamy skin for under a tenner? I'm there.