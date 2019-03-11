Beauty lovers, pay attention. Savings are on your horizons and you need to mark your calendars in order to make the most of these deep discounts. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is on March 17, which means it's time to carve out some extra shelf space in your bathroom. You're about to haul home a lot more new hair, skin care, and makeup products.

One of the biggest shopping days in the beauty world, Ulta's bi-annual sale offers three weeks of deep discounts to its shoppers. This is your chance to replenish tried and true empties, stock up on new favorites, or try new products you have been curious about, all while on a budget. The store has been known to offer cult products at 50 percent off, so you can only imagine the savings. It's not only going to be slow-moving items that are priced at half off. Instead, you can expect to see everything from salon quality hair care to luxury skincare getting price slashed.

Each day of the sale will offer something different in terms of deals. Each day you can visit Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty home page, which will have a calendar with specific discounts marked underneath each date. Right now the page hasn't updated from last year, but it will refresh once the store is closer to the launch date.

Last year, each day had a minimum of two popular items on deep discount, and some days had as many as four. This is why it's helpful to look at the calendar as soon as it drops and plan ahead of time. You don't want to miss something that's 50 percent off, and saving yourself some serious coin. It would hurt having to buy it back at full price just a day later.

To give you an idea what to expect, it's helpful to look back at what last year's sale offered. Check out what kind of steals the Fall 21 Days of Beauty Sale had, and try not to hyperventilate.

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer $34 $17 Ulta If you had one too many martinis the night prior and couldn't sleep into noon the day after, than Too Faced's primer is a godsend. Meant to hydrate and brighten, it's infused with coconut water and probiotics to give a dewy finish. Regularly priced at $34, it was on sale for $17. BUY AT ULTA

Stila Waterproof Eyeliner

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner $22 $11 Ulta A great example of what to expect from the sale's half priced items, this Stila eyeliner falls into the 50 percent off category. A smudge stick waterproof eyeliner, it's also packed with Vitamin E and C to keep your skin healthy and nourished. BUY AT ULTA

Proactiv 3-Step System

Proactiv 3-Step System $50 $25 Ulta Do you have acne and have been curious about Proactiv, but it has always sat just above your budget point? Last fall the three-step program was half off, coming down from $50 to an affordable $25. BUY AT ULTA

Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint $20 $10 Ulta Who doesn't like their lipstick half off? Ulta had a blow out sale for Tarte and made its matte lip paint only $10. That's like drugstore prices! BUY AT ULTA

These were all of last fall's deals, so you can only image what this year will bring. The sale will run from March 17 to April 6, so you have plenty of time to shop. Enjoy the steals while they last.