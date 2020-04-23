Netflix sure knows how to entertain the UK during this lockdown. From dropping old favourites (looking at you, Space Jam) to releasing entirely new series, each day brings a new opportunity to lose yourself in endless amounts of content. And if you're a fan of Álex Pina's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), you're in luck because he's behind a new crime drama set in Ibiza. So when is White Lines out in the UK, and what does the series entail?

Luckily there's not too long to wait, as White Lines will be available to stream from May 15 on Netflix and Netflix UK.

The new series is all about the disappearance of a Manchester DJ called Axl, whose body is discovered on Ibiza 20 years after he went missing. His sister Zoe (played by Laura Haddock) flies out to Ibiza to find out what happened, leading her "into a self-indulgent world of sex, drugs and dance clubs," as the Evening Standard writes, where she "is forced to confront the darker aspects of her own character as she reunites with her brother's friends" to find the truth about his demise.

"I'm not leaving until I get what I came here for," Zoe says in the trailer. "The truth." But, as she later adds, "When you find out the truth, it just leaves you cold." Yep, I'm already hooked.

Netflix on YouTube

It's not yet known whether the series will be made available at launch, or if episodes will be released weekly. Bustle have reached out to Netflix for clarification on this, but have yet to hear back. As The Sun reports, the series's "dialogue is a mix of English and Spanish and consists of 10 60-minute episodes," so there's plenty to sink your teeth into.

In the meantime, there are plenty of similar dramas to watch while you wait for White Lines to premiere. One glaringly obvious one is Narcos and its spin-off Narcos: Mexico, which is based on the escapades of Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar, often referred to as "The King Of Cocaine".