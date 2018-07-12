Summer is in full swing, but there's still plenty of time to stock up on styles that you might be missing in your closet. Zara's Summer Sale is the perfect way to do that. Believe it or not, the deals start at 70 percent off. Yes, start. The prices are incredible, but they won't be around for long.

Grab your wallets, because Zara shopping just got serious. There brand is slashing prices on tons of different styles. That means tops for under $15 and accessories for under $10. But the section that you'll really want to shop is the dresses. Whether you're looking for the perfect summer dress or looking to stock up for other seasons, this is the sale for you.

Prices are low, people. Think: everything from off-the-shoulder tops and floral prints to long-sleeved styles for as low at $15. Pinch yourself, because you're not dreaming. Oh, and the highest priced dress of the sale is $39.99. If you're looking to save money, this is the moment for you.

The only catch is that the brand isn't giving a date that the sale ends. Zara does mention that some of the styles are going to be gone after the sale though. That means that the sooner you shop the better.

Here's a look at some of the dresses on the website, so you can plan your shopping accordingly. Just to sweeten the deal, every single one of these are under $20. Act fast, because a deal this good won't be around for long.

1. Striped Maxi

Zara DRESS WITH OPENINGS $15.99 (originally $45.90) Zara Summer is not over yet. You might as well stock up on some brightly-colored maxi dresses. Not to mention that it will look great with a leather jacket over it for fall. Buy Now

2. Checkered Print

Zara CHECK LINEN TUNIC $19.99 (originally $45.90) Zara Bright colors? Check. Summer to fall style? Check. Checkered? Check. This dress is perfect for summer, fall, or spring, so just look at it as an investment for your future. Buy Now

3. Off-The-Shoulder Mini

Zara SMOCKED CHECK DRESS $19.99 (originally $49.90) Zara Nothing says summer like this print. It might not be the most practical for other seasons, but it will make you go out with a bang. The stretchy top makes this super comfortable too. Buy Now

4. Mod Printed Mini

Zara MINI DRESS WITH PRINT $15.99 (originally $49.90) Zara This mod dress is super fun. The buttons make it so you can wear it a ton of different ways. With a price like this, the bold color and print are definitely worth it. Buy Now

5. Long Yellow Maxi

Zara LONG PRINT DRESS $19.99 (originally $45.90) Zara This is less of a dress and more of a work of art. Between the print and the bright color, you can't go wrong with this design. You can also pair it with a leather jacket and some black boots when the weather gets cooler. Buy Now

6. Leopard Print

Zara STRAPPY DRESS $12.99 (originally $19.90) Zara For less than $15, you might as well go bold with your style. Some chances are worth the risk — one of which is leopard print. The only downside is that it only comes in small, medium, and large. Buy Now

7. Double Dress Design

Zara SHIRT DRESS WITH LAYERED DRESS $19.99 (originally $69.99) Zara You get two dresses for the price of one with this purchase. Although it looks like there are two dresses layered on top of each other, there's really only one. That makes for a unique look for less. Buy Now

8. Graphic Dress

Zara DRESS WITH CONTRASTING TOPSTITCHING $12.99 (originally $29.90) Zara Not into the formal look. Go quirky with this look for just $13. It's a little bit fitted and a lot a bit fun. Buy Now

9. Pastel Pink Midi

Zara DRESS WITH CONTRASTING RIBBED DETAIL $15.99 (originally $69.90) Zara You don't have to wear pants with this pastel dress, but the possibility is there. It also tied in the middle to give you a personalized look. Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Go get to shopping while you still can.