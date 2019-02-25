While the weather outside is frightful, there's a new eyeshadow palette launching that's so delightful — and, more importantly, summer-themed. Despite the force that is current windchill, warmer vibes will pass through once Anastasia Beverly Hills' Rivera Eyeshadow Palette drops. There's nothing better to put you in a summer-ready mood than a palette inspired by sunsets.

The front of the Rivera Palette features the cutest sailor-themed packaging. According to a press release from ABH, the palette is inspired by paradise and the shades are right on theme. The makeup brand is known for offering up a decent amount of cool toned shades in its previous palettes, but the Rivera Palette is in a league of its own comparatively.

In this vibrant palette, there's an even balance of seven warm and seven cool shades of eyeshadow. The brand's previous eyeshadow palettes consisted of different combinations of mattes and shimmers. The Rivera palette, however, offers three different formulas. There are eight ultra-matte shades, four metallic shades, and two duo chrome shades.

The Rivera palette will retail for $45 and officially drops on March 4 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website. The eyeshadow palette won't be available to try and buy in retail stores until March 7.

There's a lot of room to play around in this palette because of the shade versatility. From cool neutrals to create everyday looks and warm tones for the deepest complexions, there's something for everyone to try.

Although this palette has all new shades and new formulas, the color payoff remains the same. Like the brand's previous eyeshadow palettes, Rivera gives fans the same high-pigmented shades for a more intense look.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

In true ABH fashion, the palette comes with a mirror and dual-sided eyeshadow brush for cutting creases and blending.

The shade names in this palette are also inspired by the tropical theme. There are the eight ultra-matte shades in "Sails," a matte white; "Estate," a pastel peachy pink; "Cabana," a muted mustard shade; "Coastline," a pastel soft peach; "Monte Carlo," a matte cool mid-tone pink; "Cannes," a violet purple pressed pigment; "Bahamas," a hot pink pressed pigment; and "Palm," a dark chocolate brown pressed pigment.

The Rivera palette's four jewel toned metallics come in the shades "Seychelles," an aqua marine; "Palermo," a jewel pink; "Inheritance," a true gold; and "Mediterranean," a sky blue.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is also introducing two rare gems — the brand's first duo chrome eyeshadows. For makeup beginners, duo chrome refers to products that show off more than one color depending on how the light hits. In the Rivera palette, fans will get "Yacht," a mauve taupe duo chrome with a violet shift and "Seaside," a duo chrome silver with a blue shift.

There are so many vibrant shades in this palette that beauty lovers are bound to explore all kinds of looks. Getting 14 bright-colored eyeshadows is so worth the price. Especially when beginner eyeshadow users and professional makeup geeks alike can use this color-intense palette to find their inner makeup artist.