Some people say that two is better than one, and that’s often the case when celebrities collaborate. Praises have been sung for collaborations in music and fashion, and now Kim and Kylie are coming together in a new fragrance launch. Plus, the bottles in this line are all in reference to lips.

People enjoy seeing unity, and a family duo as major as this one is sure to gain traction fast. Kim’s brand KKW Fragrance and Kylie’s personal brand are collaborating for a second time in the beauty sphere in a line of three new fragrances. Honing in on spring themes, the famous sisters are bringing their fans “notes of red lotus blossoms, liquid amber, and peony” according to Kim's Instagram caption announcing the collection.

Nodding to Kylie’s infamous Lip Kit logo, the fragrances come in bottles shaped like lips in three different colors vaguely reminiscent of shades in her Lip Kit collections.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories to officiate Kim’s announcement of her new creations for KKW Fragrance.

“No one understands how excited I am for this because I have been a true fan of Kim’s fragrances since the first one she ever dropped,” Kylie said. “I am obsessed and I just can’t believe I have my own.”

Fans can snatch up all three fragrances exclusively on KKWfragrance.com for $40 each or the Lips Bundle of all three for $120. These sweet lips officially drop April 26 at 12 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. EST.

KKW Fragrance posted the first look at the products in a promotional video, and every single products looks super cute. The bottles come in red, light nude, and a fuchsia pink color, and all of them are deliciously scented.

When these sisters unite in the beauty space, fans are rushing to see if pre ordering is available. For now, fans who want these scents can sign up with their email to be notified when the line is officially live on the site.

KKW Fragrance Red Lips

Fragrance lovers will inhale notes of blood orange zest and red lotus blossoms in this set of red lips from Kylie's line. The smell of this fragrance gets even sweeter with a finish of vanilla bean, red cedar, and plush musks.

KKW Fragrance Pink Lips

Not only will perfume lovers enjoy the scent of liquid amber in these pink lips, but there's also an aroma of sandalwood and coconut water in this perfume of solar floral coconut.

KKW Fragrance Nude Lips

The last pair of lips in this collaboration are the Nude Lips, a lip color commonly seen on both sisters. The KKW Fragrance website describes the Nude Lips to have a vanilla amber musk. Florally fragranced with magnolia, jasmine, and peony, this is one of the collection's most spring-appropriate perfumes.

Kim and Kylie have collaborated in the past, and this one probably won't be their last. As separate brands, the sisters are equally fierce, but together they make a powerhouse team for some sweet smelling spring scents.