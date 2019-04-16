What a huge milestone for MAC Cosmetics. MAC is celebrating 25 years of VIVA GLAM lipstick initiatives with a slight makeover. The product was originally created for the sole purpose of helping fund HIV and AIDS research, and MAC has donated 100 percent of the proceeds of each lippie sold to global HIV/AIDS programs since 1994. New lippie shades drop every year and the rotating cast of A-list spokespeople has included Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Elton John, and more.

The limited-edition VIVA GLAM 25 anniversary lipstick is the reintroduction of the original, "intense brownish blue-red" VIVA GLAM I shade in a new, glittery and glamorous tube that will sell for $19.50. VIVA GLAM 25 will be sold alongside the VIVA GLAM II and VIVA GLAM III lipstick shades, which are $18.50 a piece.

The VIVA GLAM lipsticks will be available at MAC counters and boutiques. The exact drop date is TBA but they are expected to arrive soon, according to MAC PR reps.

The 2019 anniversary campaign also finds model Winnie Harlow recreating the first-ever VIVA GLAM campaign from 1994. The images honor the past while looking towards the future.

VIVA GLAM lippies are a passive but powerful way to help others, and your pucker will look so good while doing so.

Head over to the MAC site to get on the waiting list for further details about the new yet old VIVA GLAM shade.

According to the press materials received by Bustle, since its inception, MAC VIVA GLAM has raised $500 million across 1,800 innovative organizations that serve millions of people a year who are living with or affected by HIV and AIDS, such as God's Love We Deliver, Lifelong AIDS Alliance, Open Hand/Atlanta, Inc., and Maison Du Parc.

When VIVA GLAM launched in 1994, the HIV epidemic was at its apex. The lipstick and campaign were meant to make a meaningful difference in education and improving the quality of life for those dealing with the disease. MAC notes in the press release that AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 50 percent since 1994, and that there are 47 percent fewer new HIV infections globally.

Impressive strides have been made in the medical field. But MAC is taking another leap forward as part of VIVA GLAM's anniversary. The brand is expanding its mission and providing further support to the most vulnerable, underserved women, girls, and LGBTQ communities via the VIVA GLAM Fund. MAC will be working with Planned Parenthood, GLAAD, and Girls, Inc.

Nancy Mahon, the Global Executive Director of the MAC AIDS Fund and Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, Estée Lauder Companies, said in the press release, "We now have testing and treatment needed to end AIDS — now we need to address head on the inequities and stigma that prevent women, girls, and LGBTQ communities from seeking and staying in treatment."

To achieve these goals, MAC will continue to donate every cent of the selling price of the VIVA GLAM II, VIVA GLAM III, and VIVA GLAM 25 (aka VIVA GLAM I) lipsticks to organizations supporting health and rights for all ages, all races, and all sexes.

Grab any tube of VIVA GLAM and swipe it across your pout for all those good causes. It's beautiful when lipstick can be an effective agent of change.