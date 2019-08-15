Urban Decay has a new way to get naked. Well, "NAKED." Urban Decay's NAKED Honey eyeshadow palette is coming, with more details set to be revealed on Sept. 3. It's not clear if the palette will actually drop on that date as of press time. The latest addition to the brand's already stellar lineup of NAKED palettes is exactly what its name suggests. It's full of honey-toned neutrals. There are soft tans, smooth beiges, glittery golds, and sugary caramel tones. It's legit the sweetest NAKED palette in the brand's repertoire.

Urban Decay shared a sneak peek of this soon-to-be-coveted (and likely soon-to-be-sold-out) palette on its official Instagram after singer Lizzo teased it on her personal Instagram story when performing at launch party for the brand on Aug. 13. Lizzo also shared a clip while rocking several of the glorious and golden hues.

Here's everything we know thus far. NAKED Honey features 12 pans of shimmer and matte texture shadows. All the hues, many of which have bee-themed names like "Hive," "Keeper," and "Swarm," appear expertly coordinated and designed to be worn together. There are several shades that can be used as a wash of sheer color on the lid, as well as deeper colors that can be layered for smoldering, smoky eye looks.

NAKED Honey is essentially the perfect palette when you want to draft looks that can easily transition from day to night.

The slim and totable packaging can be easily tucked into your handbag, makeup bag, or weekender. That way, you can take it with you everywhere and update your look with ease and for any occasion. You can add some gold shimmer along the lower lashline or pop a glimmering shade or two in the inner corner of your eyes for some extra "after hours" oomph. If you want to pile on some cocoa color to further smoke out your lids, this palette provides you with all of the tools.

Here's Lizzo's up close and personal shot of the NAKED Honey palette, which comes with a dual-ended brush. You can appreciate the range of the colors and the shimmer. Honey is certainly the next logical progression in the NAKED arsenal and the shades look like they will work wonderfully with all skin tones.

And here's NAKED Honey IRL and on Lizzo's lids. Fans and beautyistas will need to stay tuned to the Urban Decay social channels for further intel on the rollout, such as the price and where it will be available for purchase. Most of the sister NAKED palettes cost between $44 and $54 when not on sale so Honey will likely fall in that price range. Oftentimes, these palettes have staggered release dates and land via the brand's site first and then at retail partners. Bustle reached out to Urban Decay reps for more details regarding this launch.

NAKED Honey joins NAKED 2, which is taupes and greiges, and NAKED 3, which is rose-toned shades. NAKED Heat boasts amber tones, while NAKED Cherry is all about pinks and reds. NAKED Reloaded is packed with bronzy nudes and replaced the retired original NAKED palette that started it all. The Honey hues can be paired with any of the other NAKEDS.

If you are a devotee who also owns the discontinued NAKED Smoky or the all-matte NAKED Basics palettes, you are going to want to complete your collection with NAKED Honey. It's a truly wearable assortment of shadows.

September cannot get here soon enough. NAKED Honey should serve as the autumn eyeshadow wardrobe that beautifully takes you from the office to happy hour to the club.