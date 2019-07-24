Bustle

When To See An OB/GYN, Even If You Feel Like Nothing Is Wrong

By Syeda Khaula Saad
Although your vaginal and reproductive health are extremely important, going to see your OB/GYN can be intimidating for some. It can be awkward to discuss your sexual health with a stranger and — let's be real — having someone poke around down there can be uncomfortable. This can make some people hesitant about going to their yearly OB/GYN appointments or even making appointments when something might be off. As a result, people might brush off small issues and avoid getting a check-up because they don't know that there are times you should visit your OB/GYN even if you think nothing's wrong.

Sometimes, even when you do think something is wrong, it can be tempting to just starting Googling your symptoms and try to diagnose yourself. This can usually make you unnecessarily nervous or even lead you to try home remedies that exacerbate your issues, Dr. Janelle Luk, reproductive endocrinologist and medical director and co-founder of Generation Next Fertility, tells Bustle, "Although many [people with uteruses] opt to self-treat when they encounter vaginal or other reproductive health abnormalities, a visit to the gynecologist can usually confirm any potential diagnosis with more accuracy." But if you're really not sure when to call your doctor, here are eight times you should visit your OB/GYN even if you might think you don't have to.