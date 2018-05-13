It’s the moment Los Angeles beauty junkies have been waiting for — Glossier LA is finally here and it’s opening way sooner than most expected. On Tuesday, May 15, Glossier Los Angeles will open its doors to customers at its first official California outpost. The Instagram-famous “skin first” brand has previously had pop-ups in Los Angeles and most recently, San Francisco, but it was not until last month that Glossier officially announced the exciting news that they were going to permanently set up shop for their West Coast customers. And needless to say, Southern Californian Glossier fans could not be more excited about it, but so is Weiss.

"What should we call it?" asked the founder and CEO on an Instagram photo of the new storefront's window. In a recent interview with WWD, Weiss explained that although they're big in New York City, they get a love on the West Coast, too. "Los Angeles is a huge market for us, and San Francisco — in a lot of California we have a lot of demand."

According to a Glossier representative, the West Hollywood store will be very different from the New York showroom. It will have a definitively California vibe and aesthetic. In a statement to the press, the brand shared that Glossier LA was "inspired by the idea of escaping the city and driving through the California desert." Most specifically, customers will get to experience “Glossier Canyon," an immersive space that will transport you from Melrose Place to the middle of the desert wilderness. The brand continued to explain that Glossier LA was designed to be "the pinnacle of engagement for the community that’s been built in our digital spaces."

Similar to its New York counterpart, there will be Glossier "Offline Editors" on hand to assist you through all of the different products, which yes, you will definitely get to try before you buy. In true Glossier nature, you can also expect lots and lots of ‘grammable and Snapchat-friendly moments to capture for your social channels. Oh, and rest assured that the store will definitely still be Glossier pink.

The opening will come on the heels of the brand’s most recent, newsworthy launch — the release of the Lash Slick Mascara. It took Glossier a year and a half and 248 different formulations to perfect it, according to to the brand. Lash Slick is very much in line with the rest of their makeup products — one that is meant to enhance your natural beauty, not mask it, and looks cute as can be, packaged in a minimalist, millennial pink tube. It is water-resistant, but not water-proof, and it lengthens while also conditioning your lashes, thanks to a vegan biotin ingredient. Bustle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor Olivia Muenter reviewed the product, reporting that it is a great everyday mascara if you are looking to achieve “long, wispy lashes that look like a notably enhanced version of your natural lashes.” If you are curious to try Lash Slick out and are in the Los Angeles area, we’ve got some good news — you will be able to test the product out IRL at the new West Hollywood store come Tuesday.

Glossier LA is located on 8407 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069. The shop's hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Come ready to capture content, swatch some Cloud Paint, and walk away with at least one Balm Dot Com.