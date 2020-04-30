Before the COVID-109 nationwide lockdown went into effect in the UK, pubs were among the first venues to be closed. While there's not a definitive date for restrictions to be lifted, the Guardian reports that JD Wetherspoon are planning to possibly reopen their pubs in June, which leads us to wonder when other pubs will reopen in the UK, and whether they can do so without government consent?

As BBC News stated on April 29, since the government "has not yet lifted lockdown restrictions or announced when that is likely to happen," local and chain pubs will remain closed for the time being.

While the UK government hasn't formally published an exit strategy, on April 16 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab listed five factors that need to happen before restrictions can be lifted. These included being confident in the NHS' ability to cope with demand, a "sustained and consistent fall in daily death rates" and the rate of infection, confidence in there being enough tests and PPE, and any adjustments "to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections."

If these requirements are met and restrictions eased, pubs could be partially reopen, according to economist Eyal Winter, who has been part of a team of behavioural experts advising the government since the beginning of April. Speaking to the Guardian, Winter suggested that landlords could "ration how much beer they served, to two or three pints" and, after that, politely ask customers to go home. Winter thinks landlords should be put in charge of implementing these rules and "monitoring customer numbers."

Naomi Baker/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But even is pubs open, they will still be facing significant struggles. "You are looking at a 50% drop in revenues at best," business owner Jon Dalton told Sky News today (April 30). "Nobody knows how fast confidence will return, how soon people will want to go out."

Winter told the Guardian that thinks the world will return to its pre-virus state in a couple of years "assuming the planet avoided future pandemics," the newspaper writes. "Some people have an apocalyptic view of this," Winter said. "I'm old enough to remember 9/11. We had exactly the same impression afterwards then. We thought: 'It's over. We will lock ourselves in shelters. We will stop flying.' It never happened. It will take a lot of time to move back to January 2020, but we will get there."