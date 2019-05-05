House Democrats haven't even heard from Attorney General William Barr — as he refuses to appear — but that isn't stopping them from nailing down a date for someone even more vital to the Russia investigation to appear. One Democrat said on Fox News Sunday when Robert Mueller will testify, only to clarify later on Twitter that Mueller has not confirmed the appointment.

"A tentative date has been set of May 15th and we hope the special counsel will appear," Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island told Fox News. "We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him."

Later — after The Washington Post reported on the comments — Cicilline expanded on what he meant through Twitter. "Just to clarify: we are aiming to bring Mueller in on the 15th, but nothing has been agreed to yet," Cicilline wrote on Twitter. "That's the date the Committee has proposed, and we hope the Special Counsel will agree to it. Sorry for the confusion."

Cicilline is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, but he is not the chair. That's Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who has also said that May 15 is his goal. Now the only piece of the puzzle missing is Mueller.

