President Trump just got the perfect opportunity to push the U.S. Supreme Court firmly to the right for the next two decades. Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, which had been rumored for the past year. He is set to retire July 31, begging the question: when will Trump nominate a new Supreme Court justice?

The president has the sole power of nominating a new SCOTUS justice, although they often take time to confer with their advisers and sort through candidates. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that sources close to President Trump say he will pick a new justice soon so that they can be confirmed before the midterm elections in November.

In a video released on Twitter, Trump said that the search for a new SCOTUS Justice will begin "immediately."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the floor to express his support for a quick confirmation. “The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent … we will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall,” he said.

Once Trump nominates a candidate, the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing to decide whether they are fit for the job. The Judiciary Committee must vote on whether or not to put forth the nominee to Senate.

After this, only a simple majority of Senators need to vote for them to be confirmed. However, SCOTUS nominees can still be filibustered, which means that a super-majority of 60 votes is needed in order to successfully confirm a nominee.

More to come...