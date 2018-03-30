March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to "bring attention to the accomplishments of trans people around the globe while fighting cissexism and transphobia by spreading knowledge of the trans community," according to Trans Student Educational Resources. These events to attend on Transgender Day of Visibility 2018 encourage you to engage in discussions, take action, and celebrate the transgender community. The organization noted that their 2018 theme is "surviving, thriving" (#TransThriving), and they're hosting a Facebook event for people to connect with each other during TDOV 2018.

"We are not only surviving the Trump regime but we are making strides to transform how people think about gender around the world," Trans Student Educational Resources explained on its Facebook event page. "In the increasingly transphobic global political climate, we must use our newfound visibility to mobilize trans people against oppression. Speaking out, taking direct action, and educating others is critical to our safety and wellbeing. This recognizes that while visibility is important, we must take action against transphobia. Visibility is not enough alone to bring transgender liberation. However, we can use visibility as a vital tool for transgender justice."

If you want to get involved, consider attending one of these events in support of Transgender Day of Visibility 2018.

1 TDOV 2018: Visibility into Action If you're in the Bay area, a TDOV event at SOMArts promises a magical evening celebrating community and acknowledging the work that still needs to be done. "Despite increased national media visibility, 2017 goes on record as one of the most dangerous years for transgender and gender non-conforming people, with alarming rates of violence, homicides, and suicides — specifically impacting trans women of color and youth," the event description noted. Performing at the event will be Star Amerasu, Mireya Aguirre, Anand Kalra, and Nori Reed, Erica Kane Anderson, and Davia Spain with Peacock Rebellion.

2 TDOV 2018: Rattle The Walls In Chicago, Rattle the Walls is hosting an evening of music at Center on Halsted featuring trans and LGBTQ composers, performers, and ensembles of jazz, rock, classical, and avant-garde music to celebrate trans visibility through art.

3 TDOV 2018 "Growing Up Coy" Screening For folks in Alabama, there will be a free screening of the documentary Growing Up Coy in Florence, Alabama. Made by Eric Juhola and Jeremy Nathaniel Stulberg, this documentary about one family's landmark case for transgender equality in Colorado follows 6-year-old Coy Mathis, a trans girl who fought for her right to use the girl's bathroom in her elementary school. If you can't make it to the screening, the documentary is also available on Netflix.

4 TSER Transgender Day Of Visibility 2018 Facebook Event You can join TSER's virtual day of support for TDOV by attending their Facebook event to engage with others supporting and fighting for trans rights.

5 TDOV: UnRestroom Panel Discussion In Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Center for Inclusion, in partnership with Unrestrooms, an exhibition on gender and public restrooms, is hosting a panel discussion on rights, equality, and bathroom access for trans and gender-nonconforming people. After the panel there will be a screening of the short film black enuf* followed by a panel discussion about the challenges of navigating growing up queer.

6 TDOV: Trans Art Showcase And Stories of Truth, Power & Positivity The Grand Rapids Trans Foundation and the Grand Rapids Pride Center are hosting an art and storytelling showcase in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featuring art by and for the trans community. The event at the University Club of Grand Rapids begins at 6 p.m.

7 TDOV: Trans Rights Rally If you're in Texas, trans activist Kathy Huff is hosting a trans rights rally in Corpus Christi at Sherrill Park. "Texas does not have protection from discrimination and hate against trans individuals," Huff wrote on her Facebook event page. "I have chosen Transgender Day of Visibility to rally against the hate and bring the community together to vote for change and demand our constitutional equal rights."

8 Transgender Day Of Visibility Canvass In New England, Freedom for all Massachusetts is hosting a day of canvassing to educate voters about the importance of upholding #TransLawMA, which protects the rights of trans people in Massachusetts. New to canvassing? Don't worry; they'll train you.

9 Transgender Day Of Visibility Virtual Event Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Time Out Youth Center GSA Network from Charlotte, North Carolina, is hosting a virtual Facebook event where people can connect to have discussions and show their support for the trans community.