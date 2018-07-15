Monday won't be the first time that an American president has met the leader of Russia in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. Getting even more specific, though, the building where Trump and Putin are meeting in Helsinki also has a history of playing host to high-profile diplomatic events like these.

Time reported that Trump and his Russian counterpart will meet at Finland's main presidential palace in Helsinki, a grand yellow building right across from the bustling Helsinki harbor and Market Square. Finland, as Politico reported, has a long history of hosting meetings between the U.S. and Russia, and this won't be the first time that leaders of these two countries will have met in the very same presidential palace. The 1990 meeting between then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and American president George H.W. Bush also took place at the palace, Time wrote.

Overall, this will be the fourth time that the Finns have watched as the leaders of the U.S. and Russia met in their capital, as the L.A. Times reported.

“We were picked because we have experience and are one of the few places on earth you can have a safe and competent meeting on short notice,” Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori told Politico. And for a meeting of this stature, the presidential palace is about as grand as it gets.

