The brand that brought you Lip Whips and ice-cream themed So Icy Highlighters is at it again. Beauty Bakerie's Cake Mix Foundation is the latest on the menu of sweet treats. The product is a must-have ingredient for any makeup look, and there's only one place that you can get it.

As if you couldn't already tell by the name, Beauty Bakerie is all about giving you the sweeter things in life. All jokes aside, they have some adorable names that all center around makeup items and sweets. Cake Mix Foundation is no different.

Don't let that name fool you though. According to the website, the product is creamy and lightweight, but won't clog pores. It's also infused with Vitamin E, so it will protect your skin while you wear it.

"Our Cake Mix Foundation was created for you and only you. It was formulated with all skin ttypes in mins: oily, dry, combination, sensitive, and acne-prone. I hope you enjoy it as much as I believe you will," founder and CEO Cashmere Nicole tells Bustle.

The only downside is that there's only one place to get it. Cake Mix Foundation is available on the Beauty Bakerie website and nowhere else, as of April 20.

The buying options might be limited, but the shade range is not. There are 30 shades available in the Cake Mix Foundation. Each one is $28 each, and there's something super special about the way that it appears on the website.

"For out Cake Mix Foundation, I knew what was going to be important to me as a black woman," says Cashmere Nicole. "There are constant reminders, (sometimes subtle, sometimes a little more overt) everywhere that WOC (Women of Color) is only second best. That is why the order of our foundation is from dark to light. I wanted equal representation for all and for everyone to feel just as beautiful."

It's the little personal touches like this that make Beauty Bakerie a head above others. They might not offer a whopping 40 shades like Fenty Beauty, but a lot of thought went into not just the formulation, but also the presentation.

"I spent the past two years speaking to people all over the world about their challenges when shopping for makeup and this was one thing that really frustrates the women of color, yet something many white women will say they didn't even notice, so I figured if it alleviates a pain point for one group and doesn't harm another — why wouldn't I do this? I would've done it even if I were a while woman."

Courtesy Beauty Bakerie

The look of the product is also way too cute to ignore. While the Cake Mix Foundation comes in a classic pump tube, it comes in a box that looks like, well, cake mix. While you should definitely not eat the product at all, it's adorable to have this sweet treat sitting on your makeup table.

This product is a permanent addition to the brand's website, so you can shop whenever you'd please. As of April 20, all shades are still in-stock and ready to purchase right now. Bustle reached out to the brand to see if they had plans to expand the shade range or become available anywhere else.

On top of the demi-matte finish and protective ingredients, the formula is also cruelty free and paraben free. The brand suggest shaking before use tapping in the foundation instead of spreading, and blending out. They also suggest finishing with Cake Face Concealer and Flour Setting Powder. Basically, you are baking a cake on your face.

Courtesy Beauty Bakerie

If you're looking for a makeup recipe for success, this product is foolproof.