Gone are the days of chiffon summer dresses and tissue paper-like cardigans — winter is upon us, and with that comes a hunt for a coat that will not only keep us warm but also keep us chic. Meghan Markle's Aritzia coat might just have solved that winter staple dilemma, where the Duchess's outerwear piece delivers just as much style as it does insulation. (Aritzia carries sizes XXS-XL, or 00-12.)

Picking a coat for winter is a tricky thing, because a good portion of the day is spent wrapped up in the piece. From when you walk outside of your house, to the long trip into the office, to all the errands you run in between, you're wrapped up in this jacket. No one can see the fabulous outfit you have underneath, so your coat has to do your sense of style justice. And while there is nothing wrong with a black puffer jacket during those days you think you might have frost accumulating on your eyebrows, sometimes a person just wants to find something fashion forward that won't make you sacrifice your aesthetic for sensibility.

Enter Markle's beige Wilfred Cocoon Coat. The Duchess wore the piece to a meeting with the Association of Commonwealth Universities at King’s College London, where she joined academics and scholarship students in discussing the role of higher education in tackling issues like gender equality, global warming, and human trafficking. To the meetings she wore a simple black dress with a beige coat draped over her shoulders, which is the Aritzia cocoon coat in question.

The Canadian brand is quickly becoming a fan-favorite of the royal's, where Markle is often times pictured mixing the mid-range label with the other designer duds in her wardrobe. The wool-cashmere blend cocoon coat costs $350, and currently comes in two different colors: Sand Island, which is a dark, warm brown hue, and Heather White, which is a light grey color. The mid-length piece comes in sizes XXS-XL, and it has a mock-neck collar that stylishly flips up and will act like a makeshift scarf during those windier days.

While the clean-lined coat brings an effortless kind of style to any winter wardrobe, not everyone can afford to drop down $350 for their cold-weather-staples. In case you want something a little more affordable, below is a roundup is similar cocoon coats that will let you mimic the Duchess's style on more of a budget.

Zara

Coat With Wrap Collar $219 This beige jacket has "Meghan Markle" written all over it. Simple, minimalist in design, with a popped collar and a wrap-tie belt, it's just the thing to pair with wide leg pants or black pumps, just like the Duchess is prone in doing. And for $219, it's significantly more affordable than the Aritzia piece. (Zara carries sizes XXS-XL.) Shop At Zara

Mango

Unstructured Wool-Blend Coat $200 Mango Mango (carrying sizes XXXS-XL or 1-16) carries a similar dupe to Markle's cocoon jacket. Swapping out cashmere for wool, this cream colored coat will be the perfect accent to your winter dresses. Shop At Mango

H&M

Long Wool-Blend Coat $199 H&M Structured in design, featuring a baggy, cocoon-like shape, and featuring a popped collar, this H&M wool coat is a great dupe to the Duchess's pick. (H&M carries sizes 0-14 for their straight size pieces.) Shop At H&M

You will never have to grumble about having sub-par winter outerwear with these stylish mid-length coats that are Markle approved.