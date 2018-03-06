Rihanna's super successful FENTY x Puma clothing collection has graduated. While the most recent range boasted an incredibly collegiate vibe, the fourth season is way different than you may have been expecting. Gone are campus-ready, co-ed looks. Instead, Rihanna's Puma x Fenty collection for Spring and Summer 2018 mixes beach chic with motorsport vibes. It's two very different — almost polar opposite, actually — fashion aesthetics colliding in one collection that's totally cohesive.

There are two main apparel drops planned, which are as beachy as they are badass. It's an unusual juxtaposition, which is often the case with Rihanna herself. Sometimes she's incredibly sexy while being totally trendsetting. Other times, she's super street, all the while putting forth majorly glam vibes. She is usually both in a single outfit.

The first Fenty x Puma Spring x Summer 2018 drop is slated to launch at KITH Women's, Rime, SIX:02, and via the Puma site on March 15. The second drop is due to arrive on March 30. Further drops are planned through May and June. So there are lots of new Fenty x Puma items on the horizon through the year.

Overall, the newest Fenty x Puma clothing range boldly goes to places you never knew existed — conceptually speaking! It's an unexpected mashup of high fashion, extreme sport looks, and beach attire. It's also all about the details.

Courtesy of Puma

Like so! Only Rih could mix bikes and the beach. In addition to motorsport gear being paired with lacy lingerie, the collection also traffics in oversized, androgynous silhouettes. The clothes are all about gender fluidity, since so many pieces are unisex and can be worn by anyone.

Courtesy of Puma

Rihanna herself acknowledged that it was quite a task to execute this assortment of apparel, according to the press materials received by Bustle. But the excellent end result was well worth the creative elbow grease. "This collection is a mix between two worlds: motocross and surf. It was a challenge to bring them together, but it ended up being the perfect combination," Rihanna said late last year when discussing the collection.

Courtesy of Puma

The Spring x Summer 2018 collection is also the first time the brand has ventured into swimwear. There are mono-kinis, bikinis, terry toweling hoodies, oversized graphic sweatshirts, booty shorts, and more.

Courtesy of Puma

Basically, classic performance racing gear is morphed into runway-ready looks, thanks to the tech materials. The collection is designed with lightweight leathers, nylon, and air tech mesh.

Courtesy of Puma

Fenty x Puma's statement item has always been the Creeper shoe. The sneaker seen multiple iterations since its inception — from a variety of colors (orange camo!) to innovative fabrics (velvet!) to varying platform sole heights (cleats!)

Courtesy of Puma

The beloved kick gets another makeover. This edition of the Creeper is constructed of neoprene materials, with the super stacked soles and bungee cord laces. There are also neon details that will allow them to stand out even further.

Courtesy of Puma

Accessories also reign supreme in this range, with puffy barrel bags, duffle bags, baseball caps, visors, and chokers factored into the mix.

Courtesy of Puma

Fanny packs abound, because who doesn't need a cool, stylish sack in which to store valuables while soaking up the sun or riding waves? Note the branding on the front side of the bag.

Courtesy of Puma

The cap is simple but so stylish. Also, check out the revamped racing stripe on the side of the sweatshirt pictured above. In other S/S 2018 Puma x Fenty details, the classic track suit has neon bungee cords and lightweight, rubber-coated leather. The brand's signature lacing leggings get a refresh, thanks to bungee cords and cut outs with pops of color. Other best-selling styles, like the crew neck long sleeve tees, short sleeve tees, and oversized hoodies, are also back.

Courtesy of Puma

Fenty x Puma Spring x Summer 2018 is coming for your closet!