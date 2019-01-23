Sugar, spice, and everything nice — these were the ingredients chosen to create the perfect little girls. Or so goes the intro to the Powerpuff Girls theme, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. In honor of the two decade milestone, there is a Powerpuff Girls x Champion collaboration to bring one of your favorite childhood cartoons into your adulthood closet.

Just like with the superhero girl gang, it's a sweet collection but with an added edge to it — though there is no Chemical X involved here. The streetwear collection will be a limited-edition line created in partnership with Cartoon Network, and will let you nab some of your favorite athleisure pieces, but with the added bonus of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup outlined across them.

The collection has fleece and heritage pieces that include a cropped hoodie, a crewneck sweater, a regular hoodie, and two different joggers. You can choose between grey sets, red pieces, or a light cream hue when picking out your tribute pieces, giving you some variety when it comes to the shade range.

In addition the childhood throwback capsule collection, there will be a Powerpuff Girls-themed party hosted in New York City on Jan. 26, right before the collection drop beginning at 10 a.m EST. It will take place in Champion New York, located in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, and will have fun activities like DIY stations for screen-printed T-shirts, eating themed ice cream treats, winning giveaways, and taking photo-ops. If you're in the Soho area on Saturday, it can be a fun event to go to to relive one of your favorite '90s cartoons. Check out the collection below:

Cropped Hoodie

Bring some superhero love to your athleisure wardrobe with the help of this Cartoon Network x Champion collaboration. This particular cream colored hoodie has a cropped hemline, giving it a more streetstyle silhouette that would look great underneath a leather jacket or a waist-hitting denim coat. The hoodie has the three Powerpuff Girls standing in their fighting stance on the front, along with the "Champion" logo running down the arm.

Crewneck

If you're not much of a hoodie person, this heritage Champion crewneck might be a better pick. Coming in grey and rocking the simple lines the brand is known for, the standard crewneck gets a small Cartoon Network upgrade with the help of the three Powerpuff Girls dancing around the logo, in patch form.

Grey Sweatpants

If you're the type of person that likes to have sweatpants to compliment their sweatshirts, you can get these joggers to match your grey crewneck. The Champion logo goes down the right thigh, along with the three superheroes circling the text.

Champion Hoodie

If you want something a little more punch-y than a simple grey sweat-set, then the red Champion hoodie can be a great pick. It's a simple red Champion hoodie with the three Powerpuff Girls running down the right arm.

Champion Sweatpants

To round-off your red hoodie, there is a matching red jogger, with the three sisters splashed across the left thigh.

You can shop these items online at Champion come Jan. 26 — get your wardrobe ready!