To many, pizza and eyeshadow are two of the most awesome things in life. But you don't typically equate one with the other, right? Well, that's all about to change. Glamlite's Pizza Palette has been delivered and OMG. It's legit the most delish thing on the internet and in the makeup space right now. If you are a hardcore beauty enthusiast and a foodie, all of your dreams have just come true.

The Pizza Palette is circular, like a yummy pie, with graphics that look like, well, pizza. There are 18 pans of rich, pigmented eyeshadow that look utterly gorgeous. They are also named after your fave pie toppings.

The shades span the pizza spectrum. There are greens, reds, yellows, and some neutrals populating the palette. The textures vary from shimmery to matte.

Whether you prefer deep dish or thin crust, you are going to fall truly, madly, and deeply in love with this palette. It might seem a bit gimmicky at first glance and leave you thinking, "A pizza palette? Really?" But it's totally cute and incredibly wearable. You will be able to create innumerable and custom smoky eye looks.

The names will leave your mouth watering and have you reaching for the phone to place an order at your local pizzeria. There's Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Black Olives, Basil, Pineapple, Red Onions, Garlic, Bacon, and much, much more. Mmmm...

The shades actually correspond to the topping or ingredient they are named after. Pepperoni is red, Extra Cheese is orange, and so on and so forth. Ultimately, this palette is well-thought out and expertly coordinated.

The Pizza Palette landed via the Glamlite site earlier this week so it's still oven fresh. There are two versions. The retail edition is $40, so that shakes out to less than $2.50 per shade. The PR box version is upped to $55.

As of press time, both options are still available for purchase on the brand's site but don't delay. The palettes may sell out due to the deafening digital buzz.

You can "order" your pizza and then wait as patiently as possible for delivery.

The palette is cruelty-free and vegan, which is slightly ironic, since there are some shades named after meats.

That said, it's all abut the shadows and how they blend, buff, and look when applied to and layered on your lids. It's also important to note that while the shades and the palette are oh-so-tasty, they are not for consumption. This is not a food-grade palette. It's simply food-inspired.

These two Instagram comments indicate the love the makeup community is feeling for this product. It's unusual but it's original and fun. That's how makeup should be.

In addition to the price difference, the PR Box option is limited edition. So if you are a collector, you may want to rock it. If you just want to add a doze of pizza to your a.m. beauty routine, then go with the retail version.

If you are not super familiar with Glamlite, the indie brand has other eye palettes for sale, as well as brushes, lashes, highlighters, and more. Go ahead and poke around while ordering your "pizza."