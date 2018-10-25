If you have grown up loving the '90s cartoon Daria and her deadpan humor and grunge-like style, then you will love this latest collab between Lazy Oaf x Daria. Daria was one of those iconic MTV cartoons that influenced a whole generation, and became a permanent part of pop culture fame like Beavis and Butt-Head or Ren & Stimpy. With her sarcastic demeanor, iconic green coat, hipster-like glasses, and love for pizza, she is just as relevant in our adulthood as she was in our childhood, and Lazy Oaf has tapped into that with a throwback capsule collection.

Lazy Oaf (features sizes XS-XXL) is a London-based label that designs both womenswear and menswear, and focus on bright colors and bold prints. The brand has a cool history, where it was created by designer Gemma Shiel in 2001 right when she graduated university, where it label has grown from a stall in Spitalfields to a successful boutique in London's SoHo. The Daria collection fits in with the brand's aesthetic, where the label focuses on a playful kind of irreverence.

"Her attitude of poking fun and not taking anything too seriously is carried through the whole design ethos, continually inspired by youth nostalgia, teenage rebellion and a sense of apathy towards conforming to the norm," the Lazy Oaf site shares. Which also is so very Daria Morgendorffer.

Lazy Oaf

The 11-piece collection was designed to be styled together, and focuses on the cartoon's color palette of purples, greens, and dark reds. It pulls inspiration from three main characters in the series — Daria, Jane and her sister Quinn — where the brand interprets what they think the characters would have worn in real life.

The new capsule collection features everything from knits, to jeans, to totes. Checkout some standout pieces below.

Lazy Oaf x Daria Chore Jacket $141 Lazy Oaf A relaxed fit worker's jacket, this is the brand's interpretation of Jane's red jacket. It also comes with a pair of red jeans if you want a full outfit, and it has tasteful embroidery that reads "Go To Hell" on the back. In addition to that, you can also find pizza and Jane patches on the piece.

You can shop the full collection on LazyOaf.com or in-store if you happen to be in London. Stock up on this amazing '90s throwback while supplies last.