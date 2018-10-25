Where Can You Buy The Lazy Oaf X 'Daria' Clothing Collab? It Will Make You SO Nostalgic For '90s MTV
If you have grown up loving the '90s cartoon Daria and her deadpan humor and grunge-like style, then you will love this latest collab between Lazy Oaf x Daria. Daria was one of those iconic MTV cartoons that influenced a whole generation, and became a permanent part of pop culture fame like Beavis and Butt-Head or Ren & Stimpy. With her sarcastic demeanor, iconic green coat, hipster-like glasses, and love for pizza, she is just as relevant in our adulthood as she was in our childhood, and Lazy Oaf has tapped into that with a throwback capsule collection.
Lazy Oaf (features sizes XS-XXL) is a London-based label that designs both womenswear and menswear, and focus on bright colors and bold prints. The brand has a cool history, where it was created by designer Gemma Shiel in 2001 right when she graduated university, where it label has grown from a stall in Spitalfields to a successful boutique in London's SoHo. The Daria collection fits in with the brand's aesthetic, where the label focuses on a playful kind of irreverence.
"Her attitude of poking fun and not taking anything too seriously is carried through the whole design ethos, continually inspired by youth nostalgia, teenage rebellion and a sense of apathy towards conforming to the norm," the Lazy Oaf site shares. Which also is so very Daria Morgendorffer.
The 11-piece collection was designed to be styled together, and focuses on the cartoon's color palette of purples, greens, and dark reds. It pulls inspiration from three main characters in the series — Daria, Jane and her sister Quinn — where the brand interprets what they think the characters would have worn in real life.
The new capsule collection features everything from knits, to jeans, to totes. Checkout some standout pieces below.
Lazy Oaf x Daria I Hate Everybody Cardigan
$90
An over-sized, cropped cardigan, this highlighter green knit features the phrase "I Hate Everybody" emblazoned in felt in the back, and an embroidered heart with Daria's face in the front. This looks like a spin-off of Daria's iconic green coat.
Lazy Oaf x Daria Quinn Fitted T-Shirt
$58
Spoofing Quinn's pink peek-a-boo shirt, this cotton turtleneck number is complete with yellow butterfly and all.
Lazy Oaf x Daria I Don't Like To Smile Skirt
$84
A kilt style skirt with pleat detail, this grunge inspired, yellow and black plaid mini looks like an interpretation of Daria's pleated skirt. On the hem there is also an "I don't like to smile unless I have a reason" patch.
$141
A relaxed fit worker's jacket, this is the brand's interpretation of Jane's red jacket. It also comes with a pair of red jeans if you want a full outfit, and it has tasteful embroidery that reads "Go To Hell" on the back. In addition to that, you can also find pizza and Jane patches on the piece.
Lazy Oaf x Daria I Hate Everybody Totebag
$26
Express your Daria-like enthusiasm through this nostalgic tote bag.
You can shop the full collection on LazyOaf.com or in-store if you happen to be in London. Stock up on this amazing '90s throwback while supplies last.