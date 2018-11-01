Post Malone is many things: artist, platinum record maker, beard grower, tattoo-getter. And now he can add "designer" to that list. The Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog collaboration is probably the quirkiest collaboration of the year, where the "Psycho" singer reinvented the classic clog in a way that will have streetstyle lovers clambering to slip their feet into the arch-supporting shoes.

What was once everyone's favorite gardening shoes and a go-to for nurses working double shifts, Crocs has reinvented itself into a playful brand that loves taking risks and coming up with out-there designs. And Post Malone's newest line is no exception.

The artist took the white clogs and stamped them with his devil Posty Co. logo, and included six custom Jibbitz charms as added flair to the shoe. The charms are cheeky and fun, where you get a re-creation of his infamous "Stay Away" face tattoo, along with an eyeball, a play horse, and others.

The collaboration might seem random, but it's all part of Croc's "Come As You Are" campaign, which celebrates truly unique individuals with the hopes of inspiring people to be comfortable in their own shoes.

"Formally partnering with Post Malone, a long-time Crocs fan who is not afraid to poke holes in convention, is an authentic and natural fit for the brand," Crocs shared in a press release.

“If you like something, go get it,” Post Malone said. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.” Not many people reach for their ventilated Crocs when it's time to get messy on a Saturday night, but that's exactly why the artist fits the bill so well as a new collaborator. Now with these new shoes, you will want to wear them to everything and anything.

“Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs’, that really got our attention,” said Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly. “Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We’re thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out and excited about what’s to come. Stay tuned.”

That "stay tuned" part might have you wondering if there will be more collaborations to come — and it looks like there just might be. While there is nothing confirmed yet, there are some breadcrumbs left behind that would make a person suspect that another drop is around the corner.

The shoes went on sale today, Nov. 1 for $59.99 at crocs.com, but almost immediately sold out. However, there is an exciting disclaimer on the sold-out page, where it shares, "Bummer! You missed the Dimitri Clog. (Spoiler alert: more Posty Crocs are coming soon!)"

So even though you missed out on this particular clog, another line is coming soon. Keep an eye out in order to nab it in time!