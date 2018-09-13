It is time, my friends. For all you people who have been biding their time while friends fawned over summer dresses while you were secretly waiting to bust out the pumpkins and ghost prints, your time has come. And luckily for you ugly Halloween sweaters are becoming a thing this year, where they take the concept of ugly Christmas sweaters and turn them spooky and ghoulish.

We're swapping out the Santas, menorahs, and snowmen for jack-o-lanterns, vampire coffins, and witch cauldrons, and it will put you right in the spine-tingling mood all season long.

For those who are really into Halloween, dressing up for it is half the fun — and that doesn't just mean on the day of. Decorating your house, leaving bowls of candy that you can nibble on in every room, and having marathons of scary and Halloween-themed movies is a season-long tradition, where pumpkins and witch stockings are repped for months rather than a handful of days.

If that rings true for you, then you probably have a section of your wardrobe devoted to your themed Halloween clothes, whether that's a cute ghost pin, a retro-inspired Halloween skirt, or skeleton t-shirt. And now with these new Halloween sweaters you can cuddle up with a fair isle sweater in the crisp autumn weather, but have vampire coffins and skulls decorate the knit instead of the traditional zig-zag prints.

This genius new idea was introduced by the online Halloween costume store HalloweenCostumes.com, (offering sizes XS-3X) which created a range of knits for both men and women starting at $40 a pop. "We love the costume fun that comes on Halloween night. But, we're always looking to really turn things up and get extra festive during the Halloween season," the site shared. "That was our idea this year, anyways, and we tasked our costume designers with upping the ante." Check out some of the selection below.

The Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch Ugly Halloween Sweater $40 Halloween Costumes This sweater is made in a typical ugly sweater motif, but with pumpkins and a Halloween color scheme. It feels kitschy while evoking an old-school Halloween theme, like it came out of a more retro period like the '50s. Pair it with fishnet stockings for a more modern twist. It's a unisex cut and comes in sizes XS-3X.

Witchy Brew

Witch Spellcraft Ugly Halloween Sweater $40 Halloween Costumes Rep your coven this season by going witchy with your knits this fall. Perfect for pumpkin spice latte runs and haunted hayrides, this crewneck sweater features images of witches' hats, cauldrons, cats, candles and the phases of the moon, making it feel just the right amount of enchanting. It comes in a unisex cut and in sizes XS-3X.

Skeleton Bones

Black And White Skeleton Ugly Halloween Sweater $40 Halloween Costumes Get ghoulish this month by wearing skeleton bones around the clock. But you can do it in a chic and playful way with the help of this ugly Halloween sweater. "Meeting up with friends to take a graveyard tour? Slip this bone patterned sweater on with jeans. Heading out for evening plans? The super soft material looks awesome with a pencil skirt or black dress pants," the product description reads, showing just how versatile it could be. It comes in a unisex cut in sizes XS-3X.

Ripped Open Skeleton

Getting spooky this Halloween season has never been easier.