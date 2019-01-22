If you're tired of wearing salt stained winter booties and drab black snow shoes, then Vans has something new for you. The Vans Patchwork Pack is a new spring collection that pulls from inspiration rooted in the '70s-era. The retro design re-fashions three Vans Classic footwear models, including the Era, Sk8-Hi, and Classic Slip-On shoes.

The Era shoes are Vans' first low top lace up skate shoes, with the iconic padded collar that gives you a boost in comfort and support. They're those classic black and white sneakers with the white stitching that you see everywhere from streetstyle shots to skate parks.

The Sk8-Hi shoes are the brand's legendary lace-up high tops, and the Classic Slip-On shoes are the original waffle bottom skate shoes that started it all since 1966. They're sans shoe laces, giving you a cleaner silhouette when pairing them with outfits. And now all three have been re-imagined into a kaleidoscope of color and textures thanks to the new Patchwork Pack.

Mixing leather, canvas, and suede patches in an assortment of cheerful, rainbow-bright colors, it will be impossible not to look forward to less-grey days with these kicks on your feet. The patches are different on both the left and right shoes, making for a fun, non-symmetrical display.

Vans

And with the combination of bright pink leather patches on suede mustard and cobalt blue patches, the vibrant color clashes make you think of the '90s fashion designs from shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, letting you mingle between the hippie era of the '70s and the street style of the '90s. Look at that loud mix of patches and try not to think about Will Smith's '90s outfits of hammer pants and patterned vests. It's nearly impossible not to. Check out the collection below, and get your own Fresh Prince kicks that will add a healthy does of nostalgia to your closet.

Era Shoes

Era Shoes $65 Vans These lace-up shoes are a fun hodge-podge of shapes and colors, where leather textures mix with canvas, which mix with suede. These particular appliques come in squiggle-like shapes, and the colors aren't symmetrical where the right toe patch is red and the left toe is mustard, making the design all the more fun. BUY AT VANS

Sk8-Hi Shoes

Sk8-Hi Shoes $75 Vans If you're more of a high-top person, Vans has you covered. This particular patch-work pair uses the same concept as the lace-up shoe version: it uses different patches in alternating, clashing colors, and the right shoe doesn't match the left. But rather than using wavy applique shapes, the high tops have more of a color block design. BUY AT VANS

Classic Slip-On Shoes

Classic Slip-On Shoes $65 Vans For those who crave a little more symmetry, the classic slip on shoes have a more grid-oriented patchwork display, making the aesthetic a little sleeker. They still boast the same bright colors, but they are more cleanly organized. BUY AT VANS

The Vans Patchwork Pack is now available now to shop online at Vans.com/Classics and in Vans retail stores everywhere. Get them while supplies last — you won't want to miss out on these retro designs!