Where & How To Donate To Florida Shooting Survivors And Victims’ Families

Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was one of the deadliest acts of gun violence in recent U.S. history. And as the country tries to come to grips with yet another tragedy, many people are looking for ways to help and donate to the families and survivors of Parkland.

There are 17 confirmed victims of the shooting, with at least 14 others wounded, several of whom sustained injuries that are reportedly life-threatening.

Several students have spoken out about their experiences, on social media and television. The picture that emerges is one filled with panic, chaos, gruesome violence, and sheer terror.

Recovering from such an experience, if a recovery is possible at all, will require a lot of time and concerted effort. And the families, students, and community of Parkland can certainly use as much support and encouragement as possible over the coming days and weeks.

So for anyone who wants to proactively help that healing process, there are a number of ways to do so. From donating to well-established organizations on the ground in Parkland to individual money-raising efforts, here are a few ways to donate to the families and survivors of the Parkland shooting.

1 Donate to the Broward Health Hospital Foundation. Broward Health Hospitals have accepted seven victims from the Parkland shooting. Any time an emergency situation at this scale occurs, finite resources can become a real struggle. To help keep their hospitals running smoothly, you can donate to their foundation here.

2 Donate to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. With a goal of raising $300,000 to "provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting," the GoFundMe campaign hosted by the Broward Education Foundation has so far raised $192,845. The 501(c)3 organization is "solely dedicated to raising funds for Broward County Public Schools." You can donate here.

3 Donate to the National Center for Victims of Crime. The National Center for Victims of Crime is an organization that does exactly what it's name suggests. The organization "advocates for stronger rights, protections, and services for crime victims." That certainly extends to those impacted by the Parkland shooting. Donate here.

4 Donate to KX96.9 Radio Campaign for Victims & Survivors. Another GoFundMe campaign has been started by the hosts of radio program JP & Lauren with Husker Nick on Lincoln, Nebraska's KX 96.9 station. According to their campaign's description, the goal is to "raise money to help the families and victims of this tragic shooting. We will be raising funds for such things as medical and funeral costs, along with anything else the families might need."

5 Donate Blood (Especially If You're O Negative). If you live in or anywhere near South Florida, your blood donation is especially needed. There are plenty of places for people all over the country to donate, too. You can find the closest donation center here. People who have the O negative blood type are universal donors, so donations from them are of the utmost important now.

6 Donate to Donovan Dijak's GoFundMe Campaign for Parkland Victims. Chris Dijak, AKA Donovan Dijak, is a wrestler with the WWE. He started a GoFundMe campaign Wednesday for the victims and families of the Parkland shooting. On the campaign's site, Dijak writes, "Please, help us show the world how strong the professional wrestling community is. Let’s do our best to help out our fellow humans in heir time of need." Dijak notes he has run similar campaigns in the past and will ensure all the funds go to charities working to help those affected by the shooting in Parkland.