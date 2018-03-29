There are few people of the 21st century as infamous as Casey Anthony. Known as "the most hated mom in America", Anthony was accused, and ultimately acquitted, of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008. Though she was the object of intense public scrutiny during and immediately following her 2011 trial, since the court decision, Anthony has mainly managed to remain out of the spotlight. But recently, former prosecutor Marcia Clark decided to shine a light on the case with her new show, Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48, which airs March 29 on A&E at 9 p.m. ET. But where is Casey Anthony in 2018?

She has been keeping a pretty low profile since her 2011 acquittal. People reports that the 31-year-old has been living "a quiet life in South Florida" where she works as a legal investigator for a private investigator who worked on her case, Pat McKenna. The report also states that she lives with McKenna, but the nature of their relationship is not clear. And though Anthony used to be the focus of intense public ire, a source included in the report claims that Anthony hasn't encountered as much negative attention in South Florida:

“People pretty much leave her alone,” says one source who has known Anthony since her trial. “She can go out and no one really bothers her.” A second source agrees, saying, “Enough time has passed that she’s not as toxic as she used to be.”

Sources also claimed to People that Anthony is starting to get back in the dating scene as well. '“She’s going out now and then. She’s got a circle of friends, and guys are paying attention to her again." Anthony seems to have been able to regain some semblance of normality in her life.

In recent years, Anthony has been more open to speaking with the press about her daughter and the infamous murder trial. In an exclusive set of interviews with the Associated Press in 2017, her first interview since her acquittal, Anthony maintained her innocence. When asked if she knew how her daughter died, Anthony replied, "I don't know," continuing on to claim, "Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today, I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter, I believed that she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me."

In the interviews, Anthony echoed reports from People that she is just trying to live a normal life: “I don’t give a sh*t about what anyone thinks about me,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Anthony's daughter Caylee was reportedly last seen on June 16, 2008, according to CNN, but was not reported missing for nearly a month, until Casey Anthony's mother, Cindy, called the case in on July 15, 2008. The Chicago Tribune reports that Anthony was arrested for alleged child neglect a day later, and she told the police that Caylee had allegedly been abducted by a babysitter. Anthony now admits this was a lie, telling AP, "Cops lie to people every day. I'm just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied."

Caylee's body was found on December 11, of 2008, when a utility worker found her skeletal remains in a wooded area near Anthony's home, per The Chicago Tribune. Prosecution claimed that Anthony had allegedly suffocated her with a piece of duct tape found on the body, but none of Anthony's DNA could be found on the tape, per the same Tribune report. Anthony was ultimately acquitted of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse, though she was convicted of four counts of lying to the police (two were later dropped). She served close to three years in prison while awaiting trial.

Despite the verdict, and Anthony's own claims of innocence, high profile former prosecutor Marcia Clark is interested in exploring the case further. Clark, who most famously was the lead prosecutor on the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial (for which he was acquitted, though later found liable in the civil trial), is ready to delve deep into the evidence and explore the case for a new set of viewers.

Clearly, though Anthony is trying her best to move on, the country hasn't fully forgotten about her and her trial. With the national spotlight turned on her once again, Anthony may have trouble maintaining the same level of relative anonymity she seems to want.