Daenerys Targaryen has been pretty preoccupied these days with winning the Iron Throne while simultaneously fending off the White Walkers. But while she used to have her faithful advisor, Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman), audiences haven't seen him in quite awhile — several years, in fact. So where is Daario on Game of Thrones, and why hasn't he come to help his Khaleesi already?

The short answer is that Daenerys left him behind before setting sail for Westeros. Audiences last see her knight in Season 6 finale, "The Winds of Winter," where she gave him some devastating news. "You're not going to Westeros — you're staying here with the Second Sons," she told Daario. "There's finally peace in Meereen. You will keep the peace while the people choose their own leaders." He became agitated by ultimately gave in to her demands. She is the Unburnt, after all.

However, it was a decision she didn't make lightly. They'd been having sex for a while at that point, and while Dany told him she would need to get married in order to form an alliance, he asked her to bring him along as a mistress.

Daario Naharis is perhaps the character whose appearance was the most drastically changed from the books (and there's a good reason). In fact, George R.R. Martin described the man thusly in A Storm of Swords, Chapter 42, which will make fans glad they toned down his look for the show:

"Daario Naharis was flamboyant even for a Tyroshi. His beard was cut into three prongs and dyed blue, the same color as his eyes and the curly hair that fell to his collar. His pointed mustachios were painted gold. His clothes were all shades of yellow; a foam of Myrish lace the color of butter spilled from his collar and cuffs, his doublet was sewn with brass medallions in the shape of dandelions, and ornamental goldwork crawled up his high leather boots to his thighs. Gloves of soft yellow suede were tucked into a belt of gilded rings, and his fingernails were enameled blue."

What's more, the character underwent a casting change in between Seasons 3 and 4. While Daario was first played first by Ed Skrein, Huisman took his place for what would be the remainder of the series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skrein cited politics as his reasons for leaving Game of Thrones. "My plan was to stay with Game of Thrones for the long haul. That was always my plan," the actor said. "I would have loved to. It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways. And from there I just said, 'Okay, look forward, be positive. Keep calm and carry on.'"

Since then, the Haunting of Hill House actor has portrayed the womanizing sellsword who eventually seduces his queen. But perhaps more importantly, Daario is an excellent warrior, and Dany will likely want him around once the White Walkers make it past Winterfell. After all, the Night King has already killed Viserion, and he likely won't stop until he turns everyone in Westeros into Night Walkers. And since he has a dragon now, then Meereen is no longer safe, either.

So whether Daario will come to his queen's aid in Season 8 remains to be seen, but it would be nice for them to have a reunion. After all, they have a lot to catch up on.