Stacy Peterson's disappearance captivated the public when it first garnered headlines in October 2007, and is now being thrust into the spotlight yet again with Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48, an A&E series dedicated to taking a new look at old, high profile cases. Peterson's husband, Drew Peterson, was the subject of much of the speculation surrounding her case. So where is Drew Peterson in 2018?

According to a Chicago Tribune article from October, Peterson is serving time in jail, just not for Stacy's murder. Though Peterson was named a suspect in Stacy's disappearance, he was never charged. But, circumstances did prompt authorities to take another look at the death of Peterson's former wife, Kathleen Savio, who was found dead in a bathtub in 2004, the Tribune reports. A jury eventually convicted him of Kathleen's murder, and he was sentenced to 38 years in prison in 2012, according to ABC News.

But his convictions didn't stop there. In 2016, the same ABC News story reports, Peterson was found guilty of trying order a hit on an attorney who helped convict him, and that added another 40 years to his sentence.

Peterson continuously claimed his innocence, even shouting that he didn't kill Savio in the middle of his initial sentencing according to the same Tribune piece. But suspicion always remained — according to another Chicago Tribune article from February 2017, Peterson's son alleged that he "probably" had something to do with the deaths of both Savio and Stacy. "Over time, you hear enough [from police]. They can't all be full of sh*t," Stephen Peterson told the newspaper. "I don't want to come out and say he did it ... but, I'm sure he did it." He also claimed that Stacy allegedly acted scared of Peterson following Savio's death, but that it didn't mean anything to him at the time. "You kind of look back and think, maybe she did know something, or maybe something did happen, but at the time we never thought twice about it," he said in the same article.

According to USA Today, women who knew both Stacy Peterson and Savio testified that the women were allegedly afraid of him, and prosecutors alleged that Peterson told Savio on multiple occasions that he could kill her and "make it look like an accident." Peterson pursued an appeal in 2017 to the conviction in connection to Savio's murder, according to the same USA Today piece, but it was ultimately denied.

Stacy's sister, Cassandra Cales, said in another Tribune article from last month that she hadn't given up finding her sister's body. Cales insists that sonar from back in 2007 revealed the location, but she alleges that the police never properly followed up with the possibility. When reached for comment by the Tribune, the county's state attorney office didn't directly address her allegations, but said they still have the case in mind. "The state’s attorney has been saying for a year, if not longer, that he is reviewing the case with an eye toward charging it,” Charles Pelkie, a spokesperson for attorney James Glasgow, told the paper, adding that the authorities have "pursued every credible lead." Cales also added that her mission was to bring Stacy home for some measure of peace, not to pursue more charges against Peterson. “I could care less about charges,” Cales said in the same Tribune article. “He’s going to die in prison.”

Perhaps with Marcia Clark Investigates, new evidence could possibly come to light in regards to what happened to Stacy Peterson. Clark is known across the country as the prosecutor who worked on the infamous O.J. Simpson murder case, and she was even portrayed in American Crime Story by Sara Paulson. She's a staple of the legal world, and between her notoriety and the attention these cases got when they happened, true crime enthusiasts are bound to tune in.