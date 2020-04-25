In HBO's new film Bad Education, which premieres on April 25, Academy Award winner Allison Janney plays a woman named Pam Gluckin, a former business administrator for the Roslyn School District on Long Island, New York. Gluckin stole millions from her school district and spent it on luxurious vacations, jewelry, mortgage payments, and even her daughter's college tuition. Gluckin went to jail for her crimes, but where is Pam Gluckin in 2020? Janney's character is keeping a low profile.

Bad Education follows the story that shook the Roslyn School District on Long Island. Janney co-stars with Hugh Jackman, who plays Frank Tassone, the former Roslyn School District superintendent. Together, Tassone, Gluckin, and six others stole over 11 million dollars from the school district's coffers and used it to fund their own lavish lifestyles. The film was written by a former Roslyn School District student, Mike Makowsky, who turned the most exciting story to come out of his hometown into a riveting script that HBO snatched up back at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019.

HBO on YouTube

After the scandal was exposed — thanks to the help of an intrepid student journalist — Tassone, Gluckin, and others were arrested and charged. According to Newsday, Gluckin plead guilty to first degree grand larceny in a deal with prosecutors and in September, 2006 she was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Ultimately, Gluckin spent nearly five years behind bars: she was released in May of 2011, and placed on parole until September of 2015.

Gluckin declined to comment to Newsday at the time upon her release, but the Long Island paper reported that she was living in Seaford, NY and working for a non-profit in Queens.

Her attorney did release a statement, saying that, "[Gluckin] has paid her debt to society. She is doing what she is supposed to be doing pursuant to her parole and she intends to acclimate herself back into society and be productive. She is very remorseful and very embarrassed and she can't believe it happened and wants to make amends."

HBO

Playing Gluckin for a movie airing on HBO instead of in theaters means that Janney will be vying for Emmys rather than Oscars come awards season. And voters will no doubt be impressed with how well she tackled the ubiquitous Long Island accent.

"I spent a lot of time in Long Island because my grandparents are from there and I used to be obsessed with the way my friends in Long Island would say ‘very,'' Janney told Entertainment Weekly. "Very early on, I adapted a little Long Island accent, little pieces of it. I don't why I thought 'very' was so cool."