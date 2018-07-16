The upcoming HBO documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, features interviews with some of his closest friends and loved ones, who express the immense impact that Williams had on their lives. Through the doc, viewers get to learn a lot about the actor's family dynamic and how painful it was for his children to grieve their father, but only one of Williams' kids was interviewed for the doc: Zak Williams. The star's other two kids, Zelda and Cody, are missing from the documentary, but Zelda's absence is the real surprise as she's been in the spotlight for her own career in recent years. So where is Robin Williams' daughter Zelda in 2018?

Since her father’s death in 2014, Williams has continued her acting and voice-over work. In a 2016 interview with Chelsea Handler for Handler’s Netflix talkshow, Zelda opened up about how her grief affected her career. She pointed out that after her father’s death, her work slowed down while people gave her space to grieve. With that time, Zelda decided to explore some work on her own. “A lot of great stuff came out of that,” she told Handler. “I ended up writing 12 scripts, which was great, but then you’re like ‘Is there something wrong with me?”

Although it’s not clear whether Zelda ended up turning any of those scripts into actual films or TV shows, the actor wrote an episode of and stars in the show Dark/Web, a technology-focused horror anthology series. Further details about the show haven’t been released yet, but it’s set to air sometime this year. In addition to this project, Zelda also voiced Mona Lisa and Y’Gythgba in Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles until 2017.

Besides working on various projects, Zelda has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness. In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, she opened up about her decision to use social media as a platform to discuss mental health issues, as well as the impact that losing her father while dealing with others’ perceptions of him had on her. “It's also difficult to have people cry to you, and [tell you] how much your dad meant because you're sitting there going, ‘I'm trying not to cry.’ I've learned to navigate that, and I don't resent it at all,” said Zelda.

Zelda temporary left social media back in 2016 around the second anniversary of her father’s death. But today, she’s been using Twitter as a way to support her father’s legacy and denounce trolls who try to use his death as a way to pose harm on her and her family. Her replies tackle harassment with politeness and a tinge of the humor that Williams was known for. When one of Zelda's followers reminded her that these people don’t deserve a response, she had the perfect reply:

If you hadn’t gathered from her Time Crisis reference, Zelda is also a huge gamer — just like her dad was. Williams was such a big gamer that he even named Zelda after one of his favorite video games series, The Legend of Zelda. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zelda discussed playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for eight hours straight, noting that although it sounds like a long time, it actually goes by pretty quickly when you’re that invested in the game.

She also opened up about the role that the series had in her household growng up, saying, “Whenever a new game would come out, of course [it was a big part of her life]. Once it was a new toy, we played it to death for like a week and then you beat it and then on to the next thing.”

It’s clear that Zelda shares a lot of her father’s most beloved traits, showing how much of a positive impact he had on her life.