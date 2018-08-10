Zion, a Netflix documentary short chronicling the life of high school wrestler Zion Clark, is a story unlike any you've seen before. Clark was born with caudal regression syndrome, which left him without legs. In addition to his physical challenge, Clark was subjected to the foster care system after being put up for adoption as an infant. But Clark channeled his difficult past into his passion for athletics, particularly wrestling. The doc, out Aug. 10, speaks to his resilience and integrity with which he approaches the sport he's become so dedicated to. Clark's story is so inspiring, and so is where Zion Clark is now, in 2018.

Several questions remain about Clark's life post-documentary. It would stand to reason that he would still be wrestling, as he's been involved with the sport since the age of two, but where did he jet off to college? And what motivated Clark to excel in an arena where the odds were stacked against him from the start? Fans feeling fired up about Clark's story, look no further. The Columbus, Ohio native is continuing to live out the ideals portrayed in the documentary, which premiered at Sundance in 2018.

Audiences will be pleased to know that Clark has extended his life-long love of wrestling into his college career. On the heels of a 33-15 record at Massillon Washington High School during his senior year, he enrolled in Kent State. He's currently pursuing a degree in business management, according to an article on the college's site, and, of course, throwing himself into the university's athletics department. Not only is he on the Kent State Tuscarawas Golden Eagles team, he's ranked eighth in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association and has aspirations for national championships and even Olympic gold.

Not content to only dominate the field he knows best, Clark also qualified for the Paralympic Nationals track team at UCLA, where he raced in a specialized chair powered by upper body strength, winning two state titles in the process. For Clark, "no excuses" — a personal motto and tattoo adorned across his back — continues to act as the foundation for each new goal he conquers. "Wrestling has changed my life to the point where when I come to an obstacle in my life," Clark told ESPN, "I instantly figure out a way to get past it and move on."

Netflix

The documentary short, directed by Floyd Russ, is a testament to the power of one's convictions and the ability to carve your own path in order to achieve your goals. Clearly, Clark continues to forge forward, not allowing anything to stop him. Another way Clark fulfills his life is seemingly by mentoring others in the sport, as seen on his Instagram. It can feel easy to rest on our limitations and default to resignation when we fail. But as shown in both the documentary and his recent years, Clark has clearly utilized any perceived "limits" and turned them into ways to make his dreams a reality.