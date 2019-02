If you're wondering what the Dating Around cast is doing now, you're in luck. Netflix has released a video with Gurki, Mila, Leonard, Sarah, Lex, and Luke in which they reflect on their experience with the show and even give a few updates on how their second dates played out. As you might have guessed, they're not all still with their picks.

Luke, the Episode 1 lead, said that he and his choice, Victoria, just weren't meant to be. "We went on some dates [after the show] ... but it kind of followed along with this typical New York dating [trend] where it just kind of fizzled out," he says in the video, which can be found below.

Lex from Episode 3 says the same thing basically happened to him and Cory, whom he chose to go out with again after the cameras stopped rolling. There was no animosity — just an organic end. "Second date, fine, went on like an actual date, had a lovely time," Lex says. "Exchanged some messages, and it just sort of [fizzled] ... I can't even remember who sent the last message."

Sarah from Episode 5 gave a little bit of context as to why she chose to go on another date with Matt. "He made me feel really calm," she said. "I felt more comfortable to be myself and relax a little bit. It was amazing for me." But she neglected to say if the relationship stuck.

Netflix on YouTube

Gurki didn't choose anyone during her episode — the second of the season — and noted in the video that watching the show helped her learn a lot about the shame she was still harboring from her divorce. "It was very therapeutic," she says. In an interview with Bustle earlier this week, Gurki did say that even though she didn't choose to continue dating any of her suitors, she does still keep in touch with most of them.

And while Mila from Episode 6 doesn't go into specifics, she does say she's "found someone special." It seems from her social media, though, she might be speaking about someone she met outside the show.

But it's clear that even if the people they met on the show weren't destined to be their lifelong soulmates, most of the Dating Around stars seemed to appreciate the experience the show gave them. They all dissected the first impressions they hope they give off, and whether watching their actions back matched up with how they thought they were coming off. Leonard reflected on how dating at an older age compares to his younger years, and Lex questioned whether dating apps are causing singles to think of each other not as people, but as icons on a phone.

In addition to those deeper questions, the cast also shared reactions they had to each other's episodes. Leonard praised Sarah's no-nonsense approach to dating — something Lex says is basically a Marie Kondo method — and Gurki said she hopes Leonard's old-school attitude influences younger men who are still in the dating pool.

It's an interesting conversation that proves that even if they didn't meet someone, each person left Dating Around with some newfound insight about themselves or the dating world in general, just as we (hopefully) do when dating IRL.