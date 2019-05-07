Ariana Grande is absolutely killing it in her career right now. Every single record she puts out goes straight to No. 1, and she seems like one of the most hardworking women in music. She's also doing well in the beauty industry, having conquered the world of celebrity perfumes. Which is why it's so exciting to hear a brand new perfume, aptly named Thank U, Next, is on its way very soon. But what do we know about the perfume? I looked into where to buy Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Perfume in the UK, and did a little research to find out what we can expect.

Ariana first shared the news of a brand new perfume on her Instagram. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming scent will be named after her bestselling hit Thank U, Next, which currently has 367 MILLION views on YouTube. Yep, for real.

Taking to the 'gram, Grande posted a photo of her doing the 'peace' sign, alongside the following caption, which unveiled her latest beauty project: "so i’ve been working on a ‘thank u, next’ fragrance ... & i can’t wait for u to see / smell her .... she’s like ‘ari’ if she went to the beach one time 🥥🖤✉️," she said.

Although this is not much to go by, it sounds as though the newest addition could be super summery and fresh, and have hints of coconut (thanks to the emoji addition, obvs). The singer also added, however, that she was unsure whether she was even supposed to be sharing the news of her new perfume. "i’ll keep u posted..." she wrote.

"i don’t think i was supposed to announce this today but i’m excited and it smells divine so f*ck it ... hi perfume team love u 👋🏼"

Surely no one will tell Ari off for revealing her own perfume?!

As to when and where it is going to be stocked in the UK, unfortunately I can't reveal all that much as of yet. I have reached out to representatives of the brand, but I'm yet to hear back about UK info.

The singer's post seems to suggest we should listen out for more info on her very own Instagram account, especially when it comes to a launch date.

As for where we can expect to be able to buy it in the UK, I feel pretty confident in stating that Thank U, Next will be stocked in the same stores that currently sell her latest perfume, Cloud. Those include The Perfume Shop, Superdrug, and Boots. I highly doubt you'll be short of options, though.

Cloud launched back in September 2018, and contains notes of lavender blossom, pear, and bergamot. It also featured coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid at the heart, and cashmere at the base. Cloud was Grande's fourth perfume, and is set to make way for her fifth, Thank U, Next, which I'm guessing may be a little more tropical than her previous offerings.

All we can do now is sit back and wait for Ari to reveal the next details.