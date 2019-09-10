Neon colors are a signature part of Billie Eilish's unique look — from her fierce manicures to the roots of her black hair. It's no surprise, then, that Billie Eilish's new Stance socks collection features highlighter hues to jazz up basic footwear. If you are looking to add a pop of color to an outfit, these socks will surely answer the call.

Eilish and sock brand Stance dropped a debut collection back in May. The range quickly sold without a restock in sight — until now. This fall drop includes the same neon green pair from the original range, plus a new neon yellow pair that's the same shade as your favorite textbook highlighter.

Eilish's new Stance collection boasts the signature aesthetics that define her merch and her brand. There are four pairs total, and each features either anime eyes or a hand-drawn monster face. Eilish often matches her socks to her outfits, and this collaboration might inspire you to do the same.

The collection is available at the Stance site, with each pair costing $16 and coming in sizes medium and large. The socks have a reinforced heel, toe, and arch support, making them extra comfy.

If you don't put much thought your socks when getting dressed, the Billie Eilish x Stance collection could change your, well, stance. Ultimately, these socks will upgrade whatever kicks, sandals, or booties you wear them with. You'll definitely want to rock these socks with shorts, dresses, or skirts so you can show off the designs.

The neon green Anime Eyes and Grin pairs are currently sold out on the Stance site. Bustle reached to the brand for details on a restock. For now, you can submit your email address to remain notified about future drops.

Courtesy of Stance Courtesy of Stance

But if you absolutely must have a pair of slime green socks inspired by Eilish, there is a non-Stance pair available for pre-order on the singer's merch site. Those simple socks are $25, feature her name on the side, and come with a digital copy of her debut album When We All Fall Alseep, Where Do We Go?

You can welcome even more Billie Eilish-themed apparel into your closet since mall retailer Hot Topic just restocked its merch shop, which is full of T-shirts, hoodies, sweats, and more. Eilish also did a collab with Hong Kong-based Bershka Collection, but that range doesn't appear to be available in the U.S.

There are just so many ways to show your support for Billie — from head to toe.