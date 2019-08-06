If you though Nutella was the best sweet spread out there, think again. Now it's Biscoff's turn. The caramelised biscuit has graced many products in the last few years, including cheesecakes, doughnuts, spreads, and ice cream. Well, now the Belgian company have introduced a new Biscoff-infused treat — Biscoff topping sauce. You can now make your caramel dreams come true by covering other Biscoff infused products to create the ultimate dessert. So here's where to buy Biscoff Topping Sauce in the UK, because you do not want to miss out on this.

Well, the 1kg bottle of topping sauce is available on Amazon for £12.99, but it's kinda switching between being a purchasable item to being listed as "currently unavailable". Cue the violins, because I'm so not ready to play that game. It seems that this may have been due to Money Saver Online listing the product on their Facebook today (August 6). As Biscoff is so damn popular at the moment, it's no wonder that a find like this is going in and out of stock pretty quickly.

After doing some digging, it seems that the only other place you can buy this heavenly sauce is from catering site JM Posner (where it's substantially cheaper at £7.65) or eBay where it's a tad on the expensive side. In any case, I've reached out to Lotus Biscoff to see whether the product will be available across the country — especially since there hasn't been an actual announcement of the product from the company. I haven't heard back yet, but I'll let you know when I do.

If you are in the market for this topping sauce, thankfully there are many ways to achieve the angelic concoction using existing Biscoff products. Hell, even the brand itself has provided step-by-step instructions on how to create the syrupy sauce on their website. It's literally as simple as mixing Biscoff Cookie Butter and milk, heating it in the microwave for five seconds, and combining it until it turns into a liquid. Praise be.

Not only that, but Poundland have got in on the action with recipe recommendations for the spread. Instead of using the Cookie Butter, the store suggests mixing the iconic Biscoff Spread with milk and heating it in a pan "until the sauce reaches a consistency where you can drizzle it" over whatever foodstuffs you choose.

The news of Biscoff topping sauce comes days after the company announced their Biscoff & Go line, which is essentially a pack of Dairylea Dunkers but with blended cookie butter instead of cheese. Who knew that the market for breadsticks and sweet dips would be the way to go for on-the-go snacks. Now the UK's going to have a mare in the supermarket thanks to this and Ferrero's Nutella & Go.

According to Metro, Biscoff & Go is currently available from Spar, Nisa, and Costcutter and costs £1. "Our customers can enjoy the taste of Lotus Biscoff anytime, anywhere and in a handy dunk and go format," a spokesperson for the brand told the newspaper. "Biscoff & Go is the perfect snack and another way in which retailers can benefit from the nation's continued obsession with the unique caramelised flavour of Lotus Biscoff."