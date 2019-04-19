The thing about the makeup (and the brands that make it) is that it has the power to do more than create a beautiful face. Developing a line to help young women in the Congo through education and health, BLK/OPL is launching its Aksanti collection. And once you see the packaging, it's just as gorgeous as the makeup inside.

Model and Global Brand Ambassador for BLK/OPL Noella Coursaris is also the founder of Malaika, a non-profit organization to help young girls get access to education, water, and health programs in the southeastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Coursaris specially hand-picked the two gift sets that make up the Aksanti collection (Aksanti meaning "Thank you" in Swahili), in which 25 percent of the proceeds will go to Malaika.

According to a press release from BLK/OPL, one gift set is named Maisha, meaning “life," and it encompasses products that amplify one’s natural beauty. The other gift set named after Coursaris’ organization, Malaika, means “angel," and features a set of makeup including an eyeshadow palette, lip products, and a stick highlighter allowing the wearer to be as vibrant as the colors.

Both gift sets in the Aksanti collection will be sold exclusively on BlackOpalBeauty.com starting April 22.

“I’ve been working on Aksanti for almost a year and it brings me such joy to finally be able to share it with everyone,” Coursaris said in the press release. “Like BLK/OPL, Malaika works to empower girls and their communities to self-express through beauty, education and art. It was only natural that we continue our ongoing relationship and provide a tangible item that encompasses it.”

While the makup is stunning, the box it's carried in is equally beautiful. The gift sets are stowed away in the cutest packaging featuring drawings of Black women illustrated by French-Congolese artist Nicholle Kobi.

BLK OPL fans can expect high pigments and natural beauty looks to take form in this line, so here’s everything in the collection to get cute while helping others.

Maisha Collection

In the Maisha Collection (Maisha meaning “life in Swahili), Coursaris curates for fans the $15 Ukweli Eyeshadow Palette. Ukweli meaning “truth” in Swahili, the shades in the palette feature warm amber shades in mattes and shimmers for women to bask in their natural appearance.

Not only does Coursaris bring BLK/OPL fans this super cute palette, but included in the set is her personal picks for BLK/OPL's Colorsplurge™ Patent Lips in the shade Copper Tone, the brand's Risqué Crème Lipstick in Bon Bon, and the True Color Illuminating Stick in Sunrise Glow.

Malaika Collection

The Malaika collection is made for the wild side of makeup looks. The Uzuri Eyeshadow Palette is the star player in this gift set featuring bold hues of turquoise, teal, grays and matte black shades. Meaning “beauty” in Swahili, this is the palette to use on those high glam days. Plus, it will also set fans back $15

Malaika's collection also contains BLK/OPL's Colorsplurge™ Patent Lips in Dynamo, a deep red, the Risqué Crème Lipstick in Vampy Red, and the Illuminating Stick in Nude Glow.

In this collection, makeup goes a long way. Empowering Black women and women of color to feel beautiful in these gift sets while also empowering young Congolese girls to succeed at life is simply a gift that keeps on giving.