Rick and Morty fans can now bring their obsession over the animated series to their closets, thanks to Australian fashion label BlackMilk's Rick and Morty clothing collection. You can now get schwifty with dresses, zip-ups, bathing suits, and shorts in the 19-piece collection, made in collaboration with Adult Swim. The line will be available to shop on BlackMilk's website starting Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. AEST (which is Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. EST,) and if the hysteria over McDonald's Szechuan Sauce launch was any indication, you should move fast if you want these colorful and loud pieces in your wardrobe.

"Get your portal gun and your adventure card ready: we’re taking you on an interdimensional escapade with everyone’s favorite genius scientist and his timid grandson. Our first ever Rick And Morty collection is gonna hit you like one of Alan Rails’ ghost trains," the release reads. Knowing how popular the show is, BlackMilk shared some tips on how to get the limited-edition pieces into your hands before they all sell out. They urge shoppers to be on the site right at 7 a.m. AEST/ 4 p.m. EST, since "whole collections sometimes sell out within hours on release day, so you may miss out if you wait!"

Another tip they had is to create an online account ahead of time, so that way you can add pieces to your wishlist as soon as the preview is available online, and then on release day you can add all your favorited items into your cart and buy them with minimal pressure. The preview is available on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. AEST, or Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. EST.

To give you an idea on what to expect from the collection, below is a mini preview to get you tempted.

Jersey Shirts

Show your love for Pickle Rick, where Rick turns himself into a pickle to avoid family therapy, and accidentally falls into a sewer and builds contraptions from dead animals to survive. The episode pokes fun at action films, and now you can commemorate that epic clip in your closet with an illustrated jersey shirt.

Mr. Meeseeks Bathing Suits

Transform yourself into Mr. Meeseeks at the beach this year, with this fun one-piece bathing suit from BlackMilk. For those not in the know, Mr. Meeseeks is a race of space creatures that all share the same name and personality, and are kind of like little house elves. You summon them from a Meeseeks Box, give them a simple task, and once they fulfill it, they — poof — disappear in a cloud of blue smoke.

Or if you're not planning to do too much swimming this year, you can rep a whole hoard of Mr. Meeseeks in the form of high waist shorts.

Rick And Morty Overalls

If overalls are your thing, then this multi-dimensional take on the classic look is right up your alley.

Galactic Jackets

Get galactic with your clothing with this universe-inspired bomber jacket, complete with Morty doing the usual running-for-his-life thing and Rick yelling. Or if you want something more office-ready, then this reference-heavy shirt dress is the perfect way to pull off the professional fangirl look.

Make sure to set your alarms if you want these pieces — your wardrobe will love the new Adult Swim additions!