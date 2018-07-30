If you're looking for a new summer shoe to update your seasonal closet with this August, then look no further than the Converse embroidered floral high tops that the iconic shoe brand just dropped. While Converse is known for its creative and adventurous take on reinventing its classic shoes, this embroidered collection might just be their most beautiful one yet.

Which is quite a bold statement to make especially considering what cool collections they came out with just this past year. For example, there was the glitter bombed, rainbow-stripe high tops made in collaboration with Miley Cyrus; the porcelain peony low tops; and the "toy inspired" bubble gum pink, fuzzy shoe string low tops. Converse has been clearly bringing it when it comes to shoes that make a statement. But these floral embroidered pairs will leave you speechless when you see the handiwork and craftsmanship that went into them.

The first shoe available is the Chuck 70 Parkway Floral High Top. The Chuck 70 High Top is built off of the original 1970's design, which was considered the best basketball shoe available back then. Reworking it and separating it from its sporty past, the floral shoe comes in three different colorways: coral, light blue, and golden yellow.

Converse Chuck 70 Parkway Floral High Top $110 Converse As you can see, the pink pair is sweet and feminine, where the embroidered flowers really pop against the rose-colored hue. The light blue thread especially stands out when backed against such a dusty pink color. Buy Now

Converse Chuck 70 Parkway Floral High Top $110 Converse Going with a dustier, calmer blue for this option, the blooms on the sneaker changed from a soft pink to a deep violet, complimenting the darker color scheme in this shoe's version. Buy Now

Converse Chuck 70 Parkway Floral High Top $110 Converse The gold option looks downright majestic, where its deep pop of yellow creates a bold backdrop for any outfit you throw at it. Just imagine this paired with mom jeans or a pair of wide leg plaid pants. The embroidery is also made in different shades of gold, giving the iconic basketball shoe a gilded-like look. Buy Now

But the high tops in Converse's arsenal aren't the only things that got the embroidered treatment this season. If you prefer a low top sneaker yourself, you don't have to feel excluded from this capsule line. Check out your options below.

Converse Chuck 70 Parkway Floral Low Top $95 Converse If you're the type of person that wears black even during peak summer, then these dark Chucks are for you. The colorful embroidery really has a chance to pop against the dark backdrop. Buy Now

Converse Chuck 70 Parkway Floral Low Top $95 Converse Or if you prefer to keep your shoes light and inconspicuous, these beige colored low tops might just be what you were looking for. Accented with light pink embroidery, they're busy without being too loud. Buy Now

Converse Chuck 70 Parkway Floral Low Top $95 Converse If you really liked the beige colorway but haven't introduced anything pink into your closet since the second grade, then don't worry. Converse has your back and has made a blue embroidered version just for you. Buy Now

Leave your regular black and white Chucks behind this summer and try out these embroidered, princess-like versions instead. You won't regret it.