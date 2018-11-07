The holidays might still be a solid month away, but that doesn't mean you can't start feeling in a festive spirit — especially when holiday sweaters are involved. Disney released a collection of holiday Spirit Jerseys, letting you combine your love of all things merry and bright with your love of the Magic Kingdom.

When it comes to feeling cozy, what you wear means everything. Everyone has that go-to favorite pair of sweatpants that are reserved for movie marathons underneath fleece blankets; there are those reserved wool socks that make reading books in bed during a snow day just right; and there is that one knit you reach for when you want to feel festive and channel your holiday spirit in a weekday kind of way. That's where these spirit jerseys will come in, where they're subtle enough to pass as casual Fair Isle knits, but with enough Disney charm to make it feel like a subtle Mickey Mouse salute.

These jerseys look like sweaters but they're actually over-sized shirts — ones that mimic traditional sorority and fraternity shirts — making you feel cozy in the baggy long sleeve shirt. As with any holiday collection, there isn't just one option for you to shop but a small collection — and while they're all holiday themed, they span different looks. Some have classic Fair Isle prints that give your winter outfit a preppy twist, and others are more Ugly Christmas sweater themed. They run for $45-$65 and they run from XS-XL. You can get them at shopDisney and then rock it all winter long. Check out some of the picks below and start planning your chilly-weather outfits accordingly.

Fair Isle Jersey

Walt Disney World Fair Isle Spirit Jersey for Adults $65 shopDisney This Fair Isle sweater has subtle Disney motifs threaded through the winter patterns, where the Fantasyland Castle is nestled between snowflakes and Mickey Mouse ears and pine trees. It features dropped shoulders and a baggy fit for a cozy vibe, and it has park messaging with puff ink detailing, where the words Walt Disney World are scrawled across the back. "Embody the magic of Main Street during the holiday season when you don this Walt Disney World Fair Isle spirit jersey for women," the product description reads, promising for a festive addition to your wardrobe. Buy at shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Jersey

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults $55 shopDisney For those who are hardcore Disney fans and don't need to worry about being subtle, this Mickey Mouse holiday jersey is right up your alley. Featuring a cross-stitch design, it has a series of Mickey Mouse heads wearing reindeer antlers alternating between snowflake ornaments. It's also sure to spread holiday cheer with its "Merry Christmas" slogan on the back, making it your go-to outfit when you feel in a merry mood. Buy at shopDisney

Disney Ugly Christmas Sweater

Mickey Mouse ''Ugly'' Sweater for Adults $55 shopDisney This one is slightly cheating because it's not a jersey but an actual knit sweater, but it gives a heavy dose of holiday cheer. It's made in the style of an Ugly Christmas sweater, which used to be worn as a laugh during parties but we all now love to low-key wear. When you want to do something particularly winter-y - like go roast chestnuts or put on Home Alone, grab this sweater and get in the jolly mood. Buy at shopDisney

Shop the full selection of holiday spirit jerseys at shopDisney here, and get your holiday spirit on!