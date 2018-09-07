I remember the first time I tried something from Drunk Elephant. A friend of mine was heading over to the U.S. and I essentially harassed her until she agreed to pick something up for me from Sephora. I used the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial mask, and fell in love instantly. So when I heard the news the brand was about to hit the UK market, I was super excited. Soif you're wondering where to buy Drunk Elephant in the UK, I've got you covered.

Well, Vogue's Jessica Diner has reported that the much-coveted skincare brand will be available from Space NK and Cult Beauty. And the best news is we certainly won't have to wait long as Drunk Elephant launches on October 3 over here. Yuuuus. In the mean time, you can sign up to the wait list at drunkelephant.co.uk

So, what's the deal with Drunk Elephant? It was started by Texan Tiffany Masterson and launched back in 2013. Masterson began in the beauty industry as a saleswoman, and learnt a great deal about skincare on her journey, which prompted her to create the brand.

The slightly rogue name Drunk Elephant, Masterson explained toVogue, came from the myth that elephants feasted on fruits fallen from the marula tree, and these would make them "drunk." Marula oil is one of the key ingredients used in her products, which is where the idea first started. Genius.

Drunk Elephant is dedicated to providing skincare products that are backed by science and results-driven, but the brand takes "clean beauty" into account, too. Tiffany told The Telegraph she keeps the "suspicious six" out of all her products (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrance/dyes, and SLS) to keep them as non-toxic as possible.

“I call them suspicious because I can’t prove that they are wreaking havoc on the skin, but I believe they are, in fact, at the root of almost every skin drama," Tiffany recently told The Telegraph.

She continued: “I want to put skin health first and give my client the difference they are looking for. I’m not interested in playing head games with anyone because I’m a consumer myself and I want great ingredients and clear, healthy skin just like everyone else.”

So, what should you be looking to buy once the Sephora-sellout line hits our shores? Here are my top picks:

Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil

One of Drunk Elephant's most beloved products, this oil is the definition of LUXE. Seriously, it just feels expensive. It's amazing for dry or dehydrated skin than needs a real hit of moisture, and can be used alone or before a cream formula.

C-Firma Day Serum

Every skin type benefits from vitamin C, and Drunk Elephant's is super potent and effective. It's a powerful antioxidant serum that uses fruit enzymes to gently exfoliate and unveil a radiant complexion. It's also great for any areas of hyper-pigmentation due to its brightening properties.

T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

I have heard through the grapevine this may not be available in the UK (I've reached out to the Space NK reps to confirm this), but it's still the product that initially made me fall in love with the brand. It's essentially a resurfacing mask full of AHAs and BHAs but is unlike anything I've ever used; you truly see a difference after use as skin is smoother and more "glowy".

So mark your diaries now — October 3rd. Be prepared.