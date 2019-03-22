Beauty lovers come from all different backgrounds, and applying makeup is a ritual for many of them. For some makeup fans, though, maneuvering smaller-sized products like mascara can be the be-all-end-all for their beauty routine. Enter Grace Beauty’s disability-friendly mascara wand ad-ons. The line of beauty accessories is making makeup easier to use for everyone. Plus, this is only the first of the brand’s accessory launches.

Grace Beauty is a new brand that provides ad-ons for beauty products to make makeup accessible to everyone. Set to ship out on Jun. 3, the brand is launching with three different mascara wand grips designed for people with physical disabilities.

"Anyone, regardless of ability, should be able to use any beauty product they want to," Grace's site states. "To help this cause, we’re making accessories for people with disabilities. Starting with mascara, we created add-ons for better grip, control and safety ."

Each of the mascara ad-ons are priced at $11, and are currently available for pre-order on the Grace Beauty website. Users who also join the brand’s community page can benefit from early releases of product prototypes and receive a special early bird 20 percent discount on their purchase before April 1. The brand offers free worldwide shipping and returns.

Achieving elongated lashes is already possible, but enjoying the process of applying it can (and should) be for everyone.

Here's what fans can expect from the lineup of products.

The Ring Grip

The Ring Grip $10.54 Grace Beauty Pre-Order At Grace Beauty

The brand dropped the first images of its new product offering on Instagram on March 14 and revealed each of the grip's purposes in the caption. Grace Beauty explained that The Ring Grip is universal for any user. The attachment ensures the person using it doesn't have to hold onto the mascara too hard or think about loosing its grip. Most mascaras will be able to fit inside the rubber casing, and the ring itself is made for any sized finger.

The Square Grip

The Square Grip $10.54 Grace Beauty Pre-Order At Grace Beauty

Both the wand and the mascara tube attach to The Square Grip, making mascara easier to open and to hold. The grips feature groove indentations in the rubber to make pulling out any nifty mascara more seamless. Not to mention, its minimalist design will look cute on any packaging.

The Safe Grip

The Safe Grip $10.54 Grace Beauty Pre-Order At Grace Beauty

The Safe Grip is designed so that holding a mascara wand during application is easy for any user. The thick grip is a flexible rubber material that makes the wand sturdy enough to hold on to. For makeup lovers who constantly drop their mascara due to the wand size, The Safe Grip's wide bubble-sized grip is a game-changer.

Many fans commented their appreciation for the upcoming launch of the new ad-ons, sharing their own grievances about opening and holding mascara.

"I have hydrocephalus and ET tremor and this would be amazing," one user commented.

"Omg this looks amazing," another person commented. "I’m always dropping my mascara cause of my grip with the tube being small, this is such a brilliant deal."

Where opening a tube of mascara isn't a big deal for some, it's a struggle for others. But with this launch, everyone can have more fun creating wispy eyelashes.