Every now and again, a super luxe beauty brand comes around that is totally worth forking out some seriously hard earned dollar for. The latest is makeup artist Gucci Westman's small but perfectly formed collection Westman Atelier, which has recently hit UK shores. The brand may be pricey, but the stuff is seriously good, and there are many reasons to love it. Here's where to buy Gucci Westman makeup in the UK, along with everything you need to know about it.

Let's start with the basics: Gucci Westman is a makeup artist who paints the faces of top celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Anniston. Her makeup line, Westman Atelier, had previously only been available in the U.S., until it arrived on UK shores this month.

The brand concentrates on nailing the basics of makeup, and creating a 'makeup wardrobe,' with a small range of versatile products that live up to their hype. Not only are the products effective, but they are made with sustainable ingredients and packaged in amazingly chic tubes that will look nothing short of major on your Insta feed.

Speaking to Vogue about creating her line, Westman explained:

"It’s relentless trying to makes these products with clean ingredients as chemists aren’t as familiar with the ingredients. I’ve worked with a chemist I met 20 years ago with Lancôme who are famous for colour rather than a natural lab because they are hyper aware of performance but I have pushed them into thinking from a clean beauty and sustainability prospective but still managing great performance."

The bad news, as hinted at earlier on, is that her stuff doesn't come cheap. The most affordable product is £46, while the most expensive, a makeup brush, goes for an eye watering £116. The products are great, however, with buttery textures, beautiful shades, and amazing packaging as mentioned. They are also versatile, and as sticks, are ideal for on the go use. For these reasons, they are worth spending a little more on.

If you're not sure where to start, I've popped in some of my top picks below. Everything is available online at Net-A-Porter, and we will have to wait and see if the products will be hitting bricks and mortar stores any time soon.