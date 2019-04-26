Whether you wear lingerie because it makes you feel good or because it makes your partner feel (very) good, it’s important the wearer feel comfortable with themselves in intimate clothing. Hanky Panky’s new Love is Love collection (offers sizes XXS to 3X) that just dropped and it's here to make sure everyone feels special in their lingerie. Everything in the line is simple and sweet, but super sexy.

According to a press release from Hanky Panky, the brand has become known as the lingerie company with The World’sMost Comfortable Thong®, thanks to its 4811 thong. Now, in anticipation of Pride Month, the brand is launching a gender-inclusive line of lingerie, which also happens to feature the brand’s first thong made for men.

In addition to the thong, the collection includes coordinating V-Front Boy Short, Classic Cami, and two high-rise and low-rise thongs. The brand's site doesn't specify for which gender category the rest of the collection falls under, but the entire collection is offered in sizes XS to 3X, so it's all up to the wearer.

Black and lace is the overall theme in this collection, but with a touch of sparkle. Shoppers will find this collection ridden with crystalized studs and the pride flag embedded into the words.

Get ready to go lace cray because everything in the collection is priced under $70, and it’s already available now on the Hanky Panky website.

Here's a look at every single thing in the super cute new collection.

Love Is Love Men's Thong

Love is Love Men's Thong $32 Hanky Panky Buy at Hanky Panky

This unlined front pouch thong features Hanky Panky's signature stretch lace for easier wear. The decorative "Love Is Love” rainbow heart crystal appliqué sits on the waistband in its original rise style.

Love Is Love Classic Camisole

Love is Love Classic Camisole $60 Hanky Panky Buy at Hanky Panky

The Love Is Love ace camisole leaves little to the imagination since there are no built-in cups or coverage in the chest area. The straps are wide, but non-adjustable, and make for a cute lingerie top. You could also wear it under a blazer for a bolder outfit of the day.

Love Is Love V-Front Boyshort

Love is Love V-Front Boyshort $39 Hanky Panky Buy at Hanky Panky

People who appreciate full bottom coverage can snag one of the V-Front Boyshorts. These are the only medium-rise underwear in the collection, however, it features enough backside coverage to wear on an everyday basis, or for special occasions.

Love is Love Low Rise Thong

Love is Love Low Rise Thong $30 Hanky Panky Buy at Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky's Low-Rise Thong fits right at the hips, so fans rocking those hip-hugging jeans can rest assured that there won't be any undies slipping out of the cracks.

Love Is Love Original Rise Thong

Love is Love Original Rise Thong $30 Hanky Panky Buy at Hanky Panky

The Original Rise Thong comes in a high waisted style, allowing the wearer to avoid panty lines all together.

Love Is Love Original Rise Thong Pride 6 Pack

Love is Love Original Rise Thong Pride 6 Pack $140 Hanky Panky Buy at Hanky Panky

If the Original Rise Thong are a favorite, then grab all six colors in this style to show pride for every day of the week. The pack comes equipped with the same "Love Is Love " design on the Electric Purple color and fans can delve in the gem-less panties in shades Fiery Red, Tangelo Orange, Sunshine Yellow, Garland Green, and Sapphire Blue. This set also comes in the low-rise style.

Everyone deserves the chance to feel beautiful when dressing up in lingerie. If everybody wears panties, why shouldn't thongs for all be included?