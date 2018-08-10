If you're anything like me, even the sight of that vibrant Hubba Bubba pink is enough to stir up all sorts of '90s nostalgia feels: halcyon days of Tammy Girl logo tees, Fresh Prince of Bel Air reruns on repeat, Smash Hits magazines, and when Britney was at t. But everyone's favourite sickly sweet chuddy is about to get a grownup remake in the form of Sweet Little Liqueur's new Hubba Bubba Gin. So if you're wondering where to buy Hubba Bubba Gin in the UK, let's take a look.

If your bus rides home from school were characterised by battles over who could blow the biggest bubble, or recreating Baby Spice's "Say You'll Be There" bubblegum moment, then this is the gin for you. With base notes of juniper topped with that unmistakeable bubblegum sweetness that used to leave us all wanting more, the spirit can be enjoyed neat, with prosecco, or tonic. Alternatively, if you have an insatiable sweet tooth, you could add a spritz of lemonade. The gin is available on ginspiration.co.uk, where you can find a wealth of novelty nostalgic liqueurs including Custard Cream, Popcorn, and CandyFloss gin. There's even one flavoured with another chewy childhood favourite, Fruit Salad sweets (remember them?).

But support for the new bubblegum gin has not been unanimous, with many taking to Twitter to express their dismay. @TheGinLordUK called on providers to "Stop this insanity", while @Theginkin questions whether the quirky drink should really be able to label itself a gin.

Of course this wasn't a drink made for Twitter; with its millennial-pink hue, this is the spirit made for Instagram. Fans around the world have expressed their excitement about the launch, and popularity has been so immense that the gin has now sadly sold out.

It's uncertain when it will be back in stock — I've emailed Ginspiration to find out, and will update this when I hear back from them — but if you simply can't wait for a taste of a gum-flavoured tipple, try the supremely ludicrous 3 Pugs Bubblegum Gin, which describes itself as "Pugalicious". The brainchild of husband and wife duo Christine and Stephen and exclusive to 31Dover.com, the gin is a delectable concoction of the brand's signature 8 botanical London Dry gin coupled with bubblegum flavours — and is inspired by the couple's own pugs, Pepsi, Tutu, and Mojo.

Or, for another sweet hit with a nostalgic flavour, check out the Magic Sweet Violet spirit, the only product from the Sweet Little Liqueurs range that is currently in stock on the Ginspiration website. The gin is infused with a distinctive parma violets taste, which possible accounts for its dwindling popularity — I don't know about you, but these were always the last remaining sweets in my family treats tin; personally I have always regarded fans of parma violets with a certain degree of suspicion. However Magic Sweet Violet does have a trump card, in that it is indeed "Magic": add tonic to the gin and it will change colour, turning from a deep blue to a dusky pink.

So don't be a hater, and sweeten up your Friday.