Mercury retrograde is associated with uncertainty and often, negativity. In astrology, mercury is in 'retrograde' at certain periods, meaning it basically slows down and appears to move backwards. And astrologists believe that during these times, certain things, like making important life decisions, should be avoided. In short, it's not considered to be a super stable, fun time to be alive. But one makeup brand's latest launch has turned all this on its head with its new palette; here's everything you need to know about it, including where to buy Huda's new Mercury Retrograde palette in the UK.

The palette in question dropped seemingly out of nowhere, and is the first big-pan-palette Huda has launched in quite a while now. It features an impressive 18 shades, and the colour scheme is bright and bold, with a few muted, more wearable shades thrown in. It's also pretty glitter heavy, making it all the more magical. The full shade and texture list is as follows:

Nine Buttery Mattes in Utopia, Off Balance, Vortex, Hot Mess, Libra, Crash, Karma, Momentum, Haze

Six High-Shine Creamy Metallics in Cosmic, Galaxy, Supernova, Ultraviolet, Mercury, Frazzled

One Glitter Powder in Nebula

Two Sheer Multi-Reflective Shadows in Supermoon, Gold Glitch

The packaging, as expected, is off the charts, and has a definite space age feel to it.

As with all of the brand's previous eyeshadows, I expect that the formulas will be super buttery, blendable, and easy to apply (even for amateurs).

At £58, this palette isn't exactly cheap, but it's on par with Huda Beauty's previous offerings, so the price doesn't come as much of a surprise. With its premium quality and luxury colours and feel, it's usually worth paying a little more for these types of products anyway.

In order to promote the new addition, founder Huda Kattan made the pretty huge decision to start afresh with the brand's Instagram page, deleting everything that had come before and picking back up three days ago. Everything on the feed is now currently Mercury Retrograde related, with incredible imagery and videos.

The dreamy new palette will be available in store and online from tomorrow (Oct. 24) at Huda Beauty Retailers including Harrods, Selfridges, CultBeauty, FeelUnique and more.

You can join the waitlist on Cult Beauty's website already.