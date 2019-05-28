Whether you’re a millennial or not, Instagram has proven that anyone can be a star online. Instagram’s dopest grandma, Baddie Winkle, just launched her own beauty collection for INC.redible Cosmetics. And for a colorful style icon like G-ma Winkle, the entire line is covered in all sorts of bright hues.

Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle, known as Baddie Winkle, is the stylish grandma of Instagram who’s become famous for her eccentric on-trend outfits, accessorizing with everything from ‘90s hair clips to her bedazzling cane. Baddie has amassed over 3.8 million followers and is now venturing off into the beauty world with a 3-piece collection in partnership with INC.redible Cosmetics.

Per a press release from the makeup brand, the line is inspired by Baddie’s outlook on life and her desire to brighten up anyone’s day.

"If somebody judges me on how I look or what I do, then believe me I just ramp up my rainbow," Winkle says in the press release. "Rule number one take pride in you."

Baddie fans can expect products in both makeup and self-care includin a rollerball lip gloss, a highly pigmented highlighter, and a rainbow boob mask (yes, you read that right).

In addition to launching this bright and colorful collection, INC.redible is donating 5% of the Baddie Winkle Collection's sales to LGBTQ+ youth at the Trevor Project to continue providing crisis prevention services for queer people under 25.

Fans can start getting their hands on the Baddie Winkle Collection as soon as today, being offered exclusively in Sephora stores and on Sephora.com. Plus the entire line retails between $9 and $18, so it’s a guilt-free shopping spree for all three pieces. Here’s everything in the collection to start living the “baddest” life.

Living her best life at 90, Baddie's encouraging her fans to gloss up with this compact rollerball lip gloss. Infused with vitamin B12 for maintaining moisturized lips, this classic roller ball lip gloss features notes of sweet strawberries and leaves a shiny wet gleam after every juicy application.

For a lot of people, Baddie is the highlight of their life, so this rainbow highlighter of Instagram's baddest grandma takes the notion in a literal sense. The velvety soft formula is packed and pressed into the shape of Baddie's face in a rainbow-packaged palette while the actual highlighter is meant to give the cheekbones, face, and body a natural shimmery glow. This bad baby retails for $18.

The final product in Baddie's line is unlike most sheet masks beauty lovers find at Sephora. For $9, the Instagram star brings fans this Double Perks Rainbow Sheet Boob Mask to perk up the girls with serum packed with vitamin C for firmer, moisturized ta-ta's.

Baddie Winkle and her collection are living proof that no matter what age you are, you can still live your life like it's golden, gray, and as bad as you want it to be.