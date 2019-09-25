Jessica Alba is one of the world's long-standing beauty icons. Her makeup always looks divine, and her skin is exceptionally glowy in every damn picture you see of her. So it totally makes sense that several years ago the actor and entrepreneur created her very own beauty line, packed full of clean skincare and makeup. However, until now, us Brits sadly haven't had access to the line, with it only sold over in the U.S. That's all about to change though; here's where to buy Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty in the UK, because one of our favourite major high street retailers has just started stocking it.

First they gave us The Ordinary, then came Fenty Beauty, and now, Boots has launched Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty, much to the delight of clean beauty fans everywhere. The range is already available to shop online, with 16 of the brand's bestselling products ready to add to your cart.

So why should we be so hyped up about Boots' newest launch? Well, Honest Beauty was sort of a pioneer in clean beauty, and helped to get it to what it is today. Long before many brands had even considered going 'clean,' Alba's brand, which launched in 2015 under her Honest Company (which sells synthetic chemical-free product for household and babies) was already doing it brilliantly. Honest Beauty comprises formulas that have plant-derived ingredients, are vegan, and avoid toxic ingredients.

Like many beauty lines, Honest Beauty was created due to a lack of clean options that suited the founder's skin. Speaking about her brand earlier this year, Alba told Refinery29: "When I founded Honest 7-and-a-half years ago, nobody was talking about clean, nobody was talking about safe ingredients, no one was even questioning the impact of ingredients or products on your overall health."

She continued: "I've always had a passion for clean beauty because I have terrible allergies. I have very sensitive skin, so I was always looking out for cleaner products. I didn’t want to sneeze or have a rash."

If you're thrilled to hear about the launch of Honest Beauty, you can hop on over to boots.com to check out the range. I've added in the my top five picks if you're struggling to know where to start!