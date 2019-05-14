As more brands emerge onto the beauty market, the more inclusive products become. One brand that knows the importance of pigment is Juvia’s Place, which is launching 42 shades of foundation on May 20. Plus, there are an accompanying 24 shades of concealers on the way, too.

Juvia’s Place has specialized in highly-pigmented eyeshadow palettes that feature some of the most vibrant shades for all skin tones. The beauty brand announced on Instagram on May 13 that it would be expanding into complexion products.

“We are beyond excited, humbled and grateful to be given the opportunity to introduce our new rich and creamy complexion category,” the brand wrote in the caption. “This Magical formula is a full coverage foundation that melts into your skin while giving a radiant and velvety Matte finish.”

The foundation offers a buildable coverage while also not compromising comfort with its formula that spreads easily and giving off a "soft focus effect."

Juvia’s Place also added that the line is vegan-made in Italy without any oils or parabens. According to a press release from the brand, the foundation will be set at an affordable cost of $20, and the concealer will retail for $24 on JuviasPlace.com, Ulta.com, and in select Ulta Stores.

According to the post, the foundation is divvied up into three “kingdoms”: the Nubian Kingdom for the deepest skin tones, Medium Kingdom for medium skin tones, and the Light Kingdom for the lightest skin tones. Wearers then select which of the eight “families” they belong to while also provided four different undertones to choose from in Cool, Warm, Neutral, and Olive.

In April, the brand first teased the new foundation alongside the concealer in its super cute packaging. Left only with the caption "Our Foundation and Concealer is going to be Lit," fans have since been waiting in anticipation.

The I Am Magic Concealers are packed with pigment and offer full-coverage with a swipe. The concealer is blendable and leaves a soft and smooth finish upon application. Not to mention, it also nourishes and conditions the skin with the blend of emollients (moisturizers).

The brand shared the first photo of the campaign for the new inclusive line that features a black man and a black albino woman, showing the visible difference in range among people with similar backgrounds.

"There’s something to be said about looking in the mirror and seeing your face, staring back you, sans the encumbrances of perceived imperfections that might make you feel that you are less than who you are," the brand said in the press release. "We were all born to manifest the magic that shines brightly within. This complexion collection, which includes foundation and concealers, will make that possible for any and every skin tone. No shade has been left behind."

Among anything from lipstick and eyeshadow to foundation and concealer, highly pigmented products are key for creating shades for all. Juvia's Place however, is a brand that's nailed color payoff from the jump.